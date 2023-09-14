Crown Princess Mette Marit is on sick leave for 'at least two weeks' – update

The Norwegian court has announced that Crown Prince Haakon's wife, Crown Princess Mette Marit, is on sick leave for two weeks.

A statement read that the Norwegian royal's engagements have all been postponed, with her sick leave possibly being longer than two weeks, meaning she will miss King Carl Gustaf’s Jubilee celebrations.

Fans were quick to send well wishes, writing: "I hope she is okay, wishing her a speedy recovery," and: "Will be sad not seeing her here with us in Stockholm but health always has to come first. She’s welcome anytime."

© Getty Crown Princess Mette Marit of Norway is on sick leave for two weeks

Another wrote: "Oh no, how awful. Hope she feels better soon."

While it wasn't explained what ails the 50-year-old, she is known to suffer from pulmonary fibrosis, so it is expected her sick leave is in relation to this, with one fan saying: " My understanding is that one does not recover from pulmonary fibrosis. It cannot be cured, except by a lung transplant. She would need to be very careful not to be exposed to Covid."

What is pulmonary fibrosis?

Pulmonary fibrosis is a scarring on the lungs, which can mean breathing becomes increasingly difficult.

© Getty Crown Princess Mette-Marit cancelled her engagements due to ill health

The condition is rare among those under 50 and is most common in people over 70.

Symptoms include tiredness, a persistent dry cough and shortness of breath

Crown Princess Mette Marit health

The Crown Princess was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in October 2018. At the time, the Royal House wrote that her illness could limit the performance of her engagements, as has been evidenced this week.

She also struggled in September 2022, when she had to leave an engagement due to complications caused by her illness.

© Getty Images Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has cancelled several engagements over the years

The royal has cancelled several engagements on account of her ill health, beginning in March 2018, when the Crown Princess called off all of her official engagements until Easter that year, as she underwent surgery.

Crown Princess Mette Marit also previously opened up about her struggle with vertigo. After experiencing dizziness and nausea, Mette-Marit explained she believed she had begun menopause.

Speaking on Norwegian radio show P3, she shared: "I turned my head quickly, and it was like the whole world began to move. I began to sweat and felt nauseous – I thought I'd started early menopause."

We're hope she's resting and taking it easy.

