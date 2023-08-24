Princess Charlene deactivates her Instagram account

The former Olympic swimmer The Princess of Monaco has unplugged her social media

Princess Charlene, 45, who is married to Prince Albert II of Monaco, is often in the news thanks to her official royal engagements and striking fashion sense, but it seems the royal has now gone unplugged with her Instagram account being taken down on Thursday.

The account, with 462,000 followers and 96 posts, @hshprincesscharlene, now takes fans to an error page, reading: "Sorry, this page isn't available."

There has been no word from the palace or Charlene herself on why this has happened all of a sudden.

The royal would often share snippets of her life via her Instagram page. For example, when she was stuck in South Africa undergoing operations, she shared a photo alongside Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the present head of the Zulu royal family, and wrote: "Thank you for your kindness and support. Bayede Nkosi," followed by a red heart emoji.

© Getty The Princess looked angelic in her ivory embellished gown

The royal was seen in public at the 74th Red Cross Gala in Monaco in July, alongside her husband. As usual, she looked spectacular in an angelic ivory dress with delicate sheer sleeves and a waist belt detail. While Charlene has been blonde of late, we saw her step out with a chocolate brown pixie crop, and she looked so chic.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is an example of a royal family member who chose to unplug her Instagram account, and she did this ahead of entering into the monarch.

Meghan Markle used to have an Instagram account

Other British royals such as Princess Eugenie use theirs for important announcements such as the birth of her latest son, Ernest.

What do we know about Princess Charlene's marriage?

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco married in 2011

Prince Albert and then-Charlene Wittstock met in 2007 at the Mare Nostrum International Swimming Meet in Monaco when Charlene was an Olympic swimmer.

The royal couple had a three-day wedding in 2011 - with a concert by classic rockers the Eagles on 30 June, followed by their civil ceremony on 1 July inside the Prince's Palace's Throne Room and their religious ceremony on 2 July.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco with their children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

The couple – who share twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques – have been the centre of many rumours regarding the happiness of their marriage and they were recently forced to publicly deny that they were separating after almost 12 years of marriage.

A spokesperson from the Palace delivered a statement from Albert which read: "I would like to formally deny the malicious rumours peddled by the French magazine Royauté. Please disregard this article which is totally unfounded."