How to be happy at work according to a positivity expert

In honour of International Week of Happiness at Work we spoke to happiness experts about how to be happier at work

Kim Cattrall made waves a few years back, when she explained why she had no desire to rejoin the Sex and the City cast, telling The Guardian: " I don’t want to be in a situation for even an hour where I’m not enjoying myself. I want to choose who I spend time with personally and professionally."

While we admire her boundary setting, many of us don't have the luxury of totally removing ourselves from workplaces that aren't making us happy – but what we can do, is take steps to be happier at work, which can make a big impact on our overall wellbeing.

Knowing that we spend on average 252 days a year at work, so we really ought to be feeling happy there, we turned to two experts for their advice on how to be happier at work. Here's what they advised...

1. Try to form close work relationships

We might joke about our 'work wife' but people we relate to at work are essential for our happiness. "Having great relationships with colleagues, clients and your team is so important to help you feel happier and mroe connected," says positive psychology consultant Casey Paul.

"Always be intentional about nurturing relationships with people you work with, she said.

Gizele Lodi, Chief Marketing Officer at digital coaching platform Ezra agrees, adding: "Who you work with can have a real impact on your workplace happiness. So, find your people at work, and surround yourself with them as much as you can."

2. Set achievable work goals for yourself

"Small and achievable goals are a great way to improve your happiness at work," says Gizele. "Goals can give you a sense of purpose and direction, providing you with something to work towards, which can boost your motivation to make positive changes to achieve these goals.

"You’ll also be able to see your actual growth and development, and once these goals are achieved (no matter how small), so you’ll feel a sense of achievement, boosting your workplace satisfaction and overall happiness!

3. Go where you're valued

"Feeling valued and appreciated for the work we do is a big factor for happiness at work," says Casey. "When we feel this we strengthen relationships and accomplish more. Research by Workhuman shows that 84 per cent of employees who feel recognised and appreciated by their peers and managers say they feel more fulfilled, giving people more meaning."

4. Reward yourself and find reasons to celebrate

"Creating a reward system can not only boost your motivation to achieve but can also make working feel more enjoyable and positive," says Gizele.

"Whether it be giving yourself a break after completing a piece of work or celebrating with friends after finishing a project or achieving a promotion, rewarding yourself for your workplace efforts, and finding ways to celebrate them is an effective way of improving your happiness at work.

5. Understand your job has meaning

"This might sound simple but keep reminding yourself that your job has meaning, no matter what you do," encourages Gizele. "Recognising this can help you feel far happier when working."

6. Establish your work-life balance

We all know the importance of a work-life balance, but we're not all amazing at creating boundaries between the two – especially for those of us that work from home.

"Keep boundaries between your personal and professional life and focus on improving your work-life balance," suggests Gizele.

"Being able to take personal time is going to bring you happiness, and allowing yourself time away from work is vital for stress relief and employee wellbeing, ultimately leading to greater happiness.

"So, make sure to shut your laptop off in the evenings, plan things for after work so you don’t accidentally stay late, and make the most of your annual leave.

7. Fight the negative emotions

When you're having a bad day at work, it's tempting to moan to your friends about it, but this can make the day seem worse than it is.

"Our emotions, both positive and negative, are contagious so this will help to give you a boost," says Casey.

"During these times it’s even more important than normal to elevate your positive emotions. FRor every negative emotion you have, think up three positives you feel happy about. It’s easy when we are feeling down to forget all the amazing things to be grateful for in life. "

Another happiness hack Casey recommends is when you're feeling low at work, go for a short walk. "This will increase endorphins, plus nature will elevate your positive emotions."

