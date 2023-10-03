Gardeners' World host Monty Don talks 'huge loss' amid big changes

Gardeners' World fans are used to the show's host, Monty Don, being open about his struggles, with the star's multiple books detailing his mental health woes and his battle with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

The 68-year-old was open once more about his sadness at the end of summer, calling the change in the seasons a 'huge loss' on his personal blog.

Writing candidly, Monty said: "The days are getting shorter and shorter and here in the UK, at 2 am on the last Sunday of the month, the clocks go back. This means that our evenings outside are gone until next March - and that feels to me like a huge loss."

Keen not to be too negative, Monty wrote that all is not lost as autumn rolls in, adding: "October is still a very productive month for gardeners. There are lots of harvests from squashes, salad leaves, cabbages, sweetcorn, tomatoes, chilies, climbing beans and more."

He did note the lack of bold autumn colours this year, however. The gardening oracle explained that the lack of temperature change is the main reason we haven't been treated to spectacles of golden leaves just yet.

"In simple botanical terms, autumn colour is created by the difference between day and night temperatures in late summer and early autumn - and this year these have been remarkably constant," adding: "October this year is entering through the back door. There is barely a hint of autumn other than the shortening days and cooler nights. The garden remains a strange matt green without a hint of the delicacy and fading that usually characterises the end of September."

Monty went on to detail the variety of jobs to do in the garden this month, sure to keep him busy, with tasks such as gathering leaves to make leafmould, deadheading plants, pruning climbing roses and taking cuttings.

We're glad to hear Monty is remaining upbeat, as the change in the season is a trigger for SAD, which he spoke openly about in The Guardian in 2008.

"I'm on record as being depressive. It is related to winter. I have used antidepressants in the past, but I gave them up 10 years ago when I started to use a lightbox on my desk. It's certainly helped."

Monty went on to share that his method for easing depression doesn't always work, but he has other coping mechanisms.

"Since then I've battled through depressive interludes with the support of my family and by taking lots of exercise, cutting my workload, and by being outside. I'll say: 'I will get up' and 'I will shave' and 'I will muck out the chickens' - and that seems to work."

This year Monty has something else to keep him busy, too – the launch of his latest book, simply titled The Gardening Book.

Writing about his new publication on his blog, Monty said: "The most exciting news this month is that my latest book -'The Gardening Book' - is being published on October 26th.

"This is packed with 50 years of horticultural experience and aimed at those who might not consider themselves a gardener but would like to enhance the quality of their lives with plants, indoors and out, and a beautiful space that perfectly compliments and enriches their lifestyle."

We can't wait to get our hands on it!

