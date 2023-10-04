Billy Connolly speaks candidly about serious fall amid 'cruel disease'

Billy Connolly has sadly retired from performing due to his Parkinson's diagnosis, with his wife, Pamela Stephenson explaining in a candid piece in The Guardian, "Performing live is no longer an option," sharing that they have moved to Florida to help ease his condition, which can be aggravated by extreme weather, as experience in Billy's native Glasgow.

On her role as a caregiver, Pamela revealed that she now helps Billy get dressed and he is unable to drive anymore, with Billy sharing how his illness has progressed in recent years.

"It’s very difficult to see the progression exactly, because a lot of things come and go. Recently I’ve noticed a deterioration in my balance. That was never such a problem before, but in the last year that has come and it has stayed.

© Getty Billy Connolly and Pamela Stephenson live in Florida now

"For some reason, I thought it would go away because a lot of symptoms have come and gone away … just to defy the symptom spotters. The shaking has reappeared …"

Pamela confirmed that balance has become a major issue for her husband, saying: "The balance issue has been most significant. Especially since, unfortunately, it resulted in you having a couple of serious falls," explaining he's broken his hip as a result, with Billy sharing Parkinson's is limiting his life.

"I feel like I want to go for a walk, but I go for 50 yards and I want to go home because I’m tired. I’m being encroached upon by this disease. It’s creeping up behind me and stopping me doing things. It’s a cruel disease."

That said, Billy explained that art keeps him feeling positive, and he's taken up playing the mouth organ.

At 80, he laments what he can no longer do, before sharing an upbeat approach to life.

"Sometimes I’d like to run. I’d like to dance. But apart from that, everything fits me lovely. People seem to drive me places. And that’s great. As long as they leave me alone when they get there. I want them to just drop me then get going," he joked.

© Getty Billy Connolly can no longer perform on stage

The Scottish comedian also spoke about how his love for his wife has grown and evolved since she became his carer.

"I found a new Pamela. And it’s worked out great. I never thought that you’d be able to look after me the way you do. I thought it would annoy you terribly. You were such an independent “look after yourself” kind of person. But you’ve rallied round to looking after me. And it suits you great. And it sure suits me lovely."

Our thoughts are with Pamela and Billy as they navigate his Parkinson's – and we can't wait to see more of his art!

Find our more about Parkinson's