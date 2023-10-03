Lorraine Kelly delighted fans last week when she revealed the exciting news that she is set to release her first-ever book, due out in February 2024.

The 63-year-old presenter took to Instagram to share the exciting news about her novel, The Island Swimmer, which is set in Orkney in Scotland, revealing that she will be talking the book on tour, visiting locations up and down the country to meet fans and share details on her writing process – watch her full announcement below.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly shares big news with her fans

The news of her novel came as a surprise to fans, who rushed to comment on Lorraine's post, with comments such as: "Delighted Lorraine. Will look forward to reading the book," and: "Very exciting, I look forward to reading your book."

While the news seems to have come out of nowhere, eagle-eyed fans might have noticed that Lorraine has hinted at her book topic several times over the years.

Set in Orkney, with the title The Island Swimmer, the book is likely to be about cold-water swimming – something Lorraine has shared her passion for in the past, and credits with her slim figure.

In an interview with South Wales magazine, Lorraine revealed that she exercises regularly, walking her dog every day and doing online workouts as often as she can – but outdoor swimming has a special place in her heart.

"I love wild water swimming – I don't get to do it as much as I’d like, but now the weather's getting a wee bit better, I’ll try to do it once a week, for sure," Lorraine said.

"It's good for you physically, and really good for you mentally too," she added.

"It's fantastic when you're in, and when you get out you feel totally revitalised. It's wonderful."

While Lorraine hasn't shared how much detail her book will go into when it comes to cold water swimming, the cover shows a woman wrapped in a towel on one of Orkney's famously beautiful beaches, so we have a feeling it will be pivotal plot point…

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Lorraine Kelly has had a tricky few months

We're glad Lorraine has something exciting to look forward to in 2024, as this year has been a tricky one at points, with her beloved mother Anne hospitalised in the summer.

In early September, Lorraine shared a picture of parents on Instagram, explaining to her followers in the caption: "Six weeks ago mum was in @nhslanarkshire Monklands Hospital - thanks to fantastic care she received there and to my brother @grahamk89 looking after her – she's now out galavanting!"

She finished by writing: "Here she is today with my dad. She's heading south next week to see us. #amazing #miracle #family #happy."

Lorraine didn't explain what had ailed Anne, but we're so happy that she's on the mend now.

