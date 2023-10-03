Alfonso Ribeiro reveals changes made in family home after son's health scare

Alfonso Ribeiro isn't taking any chances with his or his family's health, especially after a health scare one of his sons went through eight years ago that completely changed his outlook on wellness.

The Dancing with the Stars host, 52, shares sons Alfonso "AJ" Lincoln, nine, and Anders Reyn, eight, plus daughter Ava, four, with his wife Angela Unkrich, who he married in 2012; he also has a 20-year-old daughter, Sienna, with ex-wife Robin Stapler.

It was an undisclosed health scare concerning his youngest son Anders who inspired the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum to upend him and his family's lifestyle for the best, and he gave insight into how they do it during his latest TV appearance.

Speaking with Tamron Hall on her talk show, Alfonso explained that Anders "had a health issue," that made them subsequently learn "how to feed him," which includes keeping a fully non-toxic household to ensure he is always "pain free."

Detailing what that looks like, he said: "We live a completely non-toxic life where we don't eat any sugar… Gluten-free, corn-free, dairy-free, oats-free, anything that makes you swollen, we typically stay away from."

He noted: "People are always in pain," and that since "learning how to eat properly," he is "no longer in pain," adding: "I live a virtually pain-free life because nothing's swollen, right?"

© Getty Alfonso has three kids with Angela

The father-of-four argued: "It is so crazy, like, we will all put 'super unleaded' in our cars but we'll put below 'regular' in our bodies, right? And you wonder why we have so much cancer and just health issues."

Plus, regardless of the Ribeiro family's dietary restrictions, that's not to say neither Alfonso, his wife, nor their kids are missing out on the yummiest treats possible, thanks to Angela's cooking.

© Getty The two tied the knot in 2014

"I have some of the best desserts ever because my wife makes it," he explained, even admitting: "Like, we’re looking to make a cookbook because, like, the way she makes the cakes…"

© Getty Alfonso is currently hosting Dancing with the Stars with Julianne Hough

Further gushing about his wife's cooking, he said: "If my kids go to a birthday party, the other kids will have whatever they're eating, my wife brings her cupcakes for the kids to eat."

He added: "We had a party a little while back and a bunch of the people at the party were like, 'Can we have more of that cake? I know that there's another cake but can we have her cake?'" noting: "They're so delicious, and there's no sugar."

Angela has shared some of her kitchen creations on her Instagram account, some of which include, Vegan "Rice Crispy" Treats, Strawberry Cheesecake Cookie Bars, Gluten and Dairy-Free Banana Cream Pie and Apple Pie, Cinnamon Cream Cheese Cookies, and more.

