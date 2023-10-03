Somara Theodore supported by GMA colleagues as she gives rare insight into devastating family tragedy

Some of Good Morning America's most familiar faces are rallying around their colleague Somara Theorodore, who was hit with family tragedy over the weekend.

Somara, 33, joined the GMA weather team – which is helmed by chief meteorologist Ginger Zee – earlier this year, and co-hosts the long running morning news program on the weekends.

Though the rising ABC star typically keeps her social media feed focused on all things weather and her life at GMA, she recently opened up about a family tragedy she has been battling through.

On October 2, Somara took to Instagram and shared a video montage of her sister Simone, who was taken by helicopter to the hospital, and was recently diagnosed with cancer.

In her caption, Somara explained: "This birthday was bittersweet, I had blown out the candles and wished for two things… one of them was a heart for my sister."

She continued: "Then they sat me down and broke the news. I went numb," adding: "She's my hero, she taught me how to love fearlessly, she is the reason my heart beats even when hers is weak. Her resilience and sheer desire to live even in pain is always so inspiring.

© Instagram Somara gave insight into her sister's health condition

"I can't lie internally I'm a complete wreck," she then admitted, and further confessed: "I compartmentalize for work as we all do… but man life is testing me."

Somara went on: "I am my sister's keeper but I swear sometimes it feels like she's mine," before explaining: "For those who follow me you know we have been trying to get a heart and liver transplant so this is now another hurdle… I'm actually leaning on her strength which feels so selfish."

© Instagram The GMA star spent her weekend with her colleague Ginger

It's unclear what health woe Simone was dealing with prior to her recent cancer diagnosis, however her sister then recalled: "When I was a child I would envision pulling her soul out of her body and putting it in mine so we could share the healthy one," adding: "As caregivers and parents or siblings of those with disabilities and ailments you're not alone! We must stay the course… when you're going through hell keep going."

"Keep hope in your bag it makes the journey easier," she noted, before concluding with: "Please call her name and see her healed Simone."

© Getty Somara, who previously worked for NBC, joined ABC in March

Her fans and colleagues quickly took to the comments section under the post and inundated Somara with support. Rebecca Jarvis wrote: "Saying a prayer of healing for you and your beautiful sister," and DeMarco Morgan added: "Sending you love," plus Dani Beckstrom also wrote: "Unimaginable strength must run in the family – Simone's fight and your empathy are superhuman! Sending so many prayers for comfort and healing. I hope your whole family feels them."

Others followed suit with: "Praying for complete healing for your sister and that the Lord will continue to strengthen and uplift your family as caregivers," and: "Saying so many prayers for your family and sending love," as well as: "Thank you for sharing, I will continue to pray for her healing."

