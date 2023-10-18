How to take the first step to manage menopause symptoms

In honour World Menopause Day, the third episode of our webinar series to raise awareness of the Wellbeing of Women and HELLO! campaign, the Menopause Workplace Pledge, HELLO! creative brand ambassador, Rosie Nixon, chats to Lisa Snowdon about her experiences or menopause.
This Morning presenter, Masterchef Champion and author of Just Getting Started – Lessons in Life, Love and Menopause, Lisa is a passionate campaigner on the subject of improving access to healthcare and treatment for women going through the menopause, regularly posting on this subject on her Instagram account.
In our honest interview Lisa shares how she first sought advice, her treatment programme and the impact her symptoms had on her ability to work and her relationship. The menopause oracle also delivers practical advice on how to ask for help. Watch the webinar below...
