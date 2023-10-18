How to take the first step to manage menopause symptoms

In honour World Menopause Day, the third episode of our webinar series to raise awareness of the Wellbeing of Women and HELLO! campaign, the Menopause Workplace Pledge, HELLO! creative brand ambassador, Rosie Nixon, chats to Lisa Snowdon about her experiences or menopause.

What is the Menopause Workplace Pledge? The Menopause Workplace Pledge launched in 2021 as a way to raise awareness of the need to better support women going through the perimenopause and menopause stage of life in the workplace. To date, almost 3,000 UK companies have signed up to take positive action to ensure everyone going through the menopause has access to the help they need. Companies who have signed up to the pledge include: The Civil Service and House of Commons, Royal Mail, NHS England, the BBC and Channel 4, Tesco, Santander and HSBC. Sign the Menopause Workplace Pledge here



This Morning presenter, Masterchef Champion and author of Just Getting Started – Lessons in Life, Love and Menopause, Lisa is a passionate campaigner on the subject of improving access to healthcare and treatment for women going through the menopause, regularly posting on this subject on her Instagram account.

In our honest interview Lisa shares how she first sought advice, her treatment programme and the impact her symptoms had on her ability to work and her relationship. The menopause oracle also delivers practical advice on how to ask for help. Watch the webinar below...

