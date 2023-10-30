HGTV's Christina Hall gives new update following public health struggles

Christina Hall has taken part in a rare question and answer session on social media, and she's had a lot to say!

The Flip or Flop star got personal with her followers on Instagram, as she let them ask her a number of questions, which ranged from her favorite vacation destination to her current health and wellbeing.

"How is your health now?" one fan asked, touching upon Christina's public health struggles in the past.

She replied: "I feel good! I do a lot to take care of myself & manage autoimmune. So, not exactly sure what's working... but I think it's the Stem Cell Iv I did 4 months ago!"

In December, the mother-of-three was diagnosed with mercury and lead poisoning, and back in February, she updated her fans two months on, admitting that she underwent a series of tests to try and figure out what she had been dealing with.

Christina Hall opened up about her health

"I've been on a mission to get to the bottom of what's going on and I did an expensive and super extensive panel, and I got all my results back," she said in a video posted to Instagram Stories.

The Christina on the Coast star — who shares children Taylor, 13, and Brayden, eight, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, four, with ex-spouse Ant Anstead — explained that her most recent test checked for "100 different types of molds, metals and bacterias."

© Startraks Photo/Shutterstock Christina Hall has suffered health issues in the past

Christina revealed that her "highest level of toxicity came back as an abnormal amount of gut bacteria … like sibo and also parasites." "So those are my biggest conditions and then after that, obviously, I have a little bit of heavy metals going on too," she explained, clarifying that she got all the lab work cleared through her doctor.

Christina then revealed the "brutal" steps she's taking to try and heal, adding: "So I'm on a cleanse — and a parasite cleanse — but I heard it gets worse before it gets better. It's pretty brutal but I'm hoping at the end I feel good."

© Jon Kopaloff The Flip or Flop star is in a great place

In December, the 40-year-old explained on social media via Instagram stories that she had undergone several scans in the hospital. "My scan said I have mercury and lead poisoning," she wrote, adding: "Most likely from all the gross houses I've been in (the bad flips) and I have small intestine bacterial overgrowth."

It's not the first time she has been open with fans about her health issues, including unexplained "extreme stomach pain" which she said in October 2021 has plagued her since 2016.

© Startraks Photo/Shutterstock Christina Hall shares a blended family with Josh Hall

She claimed at the time that her symptoms had "been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills/meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn't the answer."

Christina's good health right now will no doubt be a relief for her fans, who have been following her journey over the last few years. The star is in a great place not only with her health, but her career and personal life too.

© John Photography/Shutterstock Christina Hall with her son Brayden and daughter Taylor

She revealed that fans can expect to see another series of Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country in 2024 in another Instagram Q and A reply.

Meanwhile, she celebrated her milestone 40th birthday in the summer, where she was surrounded by her family and friends. She also celebrated her first wedding anniversary to husband Joshua Hall, and her daughter Taylor's milestone 13th birthday last month.

