Christina Hall reveals her secrets to impressive physique following 40th birthday

The Christina on the Coast star just celebrated her 40th birthday

Christina Hall is a busy bee between parenting her three kids and flipping homes across the country on her HGTV show Christina on the Coast and spinoff Christina in the Country.

However, one thing she will always make time for is fitting in a good work-out everyday to ensure both her physical and mental wellbeing.

The home renovation guru maintains the healthiest lifestyle she can, and she recently detailed her routine, from workouts to facials and more.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Christina said: "I do a lot for my health because being on and having energy is so important to me," and detailed: "I eat healthy and organize. I prioritize good facials and skincare and I do IVs."

While her days can be filled with running around Southern California for both her kids and her job, she prioritizes having movement every day no matter what her schedule can look like.

"That usually consists of a nice walk with the dogs or a light 20-minute cardio routine or the Peloton," she said, as she admitted she used to overexert herself in her 20s when she was doing hard work-outs out of anxiety.

"If I didn't run five miles, I felt like my head was going to explode," she recalled, though added: "Then it started making me feel sick. Now if I overexert myself, I don't feel great."

Nonetheless, she did confess: "I don't know how to be bored," before explaining: "I thrive in chaos and newness and I just like testing myself and thinking about what's next."

She went on and teased: "I have big goals for the next 10 years, and I'll be going very hard. Maybe [I'll change] in my 50s or 60s — we'll see!"

Christina lives in Orange County with her husband, Josh Hall, who she married in 2022. They also have a vacation home in Tennessee, where the HGTV star has previously said she hopes to retire one day.

The couple live with Christina's three kids from her previous marriages: two with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, seven, plus her three-year-old son Hudson with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

Christina recently celebrated her milestone 40th birthday on July 9, and for the big 4-0, her husband made sure to gift her something as major as the special year.

Amid her birthday celebrations, the television personality couldn't help but share with her fans the incredible gift she had received from her husband: a convertible Bentley Continental GT in white.

Christina took to her Instagram Stories at the time to share a photo of the epic car, pictured outside her and Josh's home with a large red bow on its hood. "Thank you [Josh] for the best surprise ever!" she wrote, fittingly adding: "Hello new decade," next to a red heart emoji.