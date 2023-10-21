North West opens up about dyslexia diagnosis - see Kim Kardashian's surprise reaction

North West surprised her mom Kim Kardashian while on a live TikTok stream this week, unexpectedly sharing she has dyslexia.

Kim and Kanye West's oldest daughter explained: “Guys, I have dyslexia, do you even know what that is?” She smiled. Kim was next to North, helping her with something on her phone, but she didn’t seem happy with her daughter’s reveal.

“Northy you are sure spilling the tea on here”, Kim exclaimed, seemingly confirming her daughter’s diagnosis. North smiled mischievously in response and asked out of nowhere: “Should I drop an album?”

This seemed to be enough for the reality TV star, who warned: “North, I’m going to drop this live right now, because you just are really saying way too much,” as North laughed. “I love you but I purposefully don’t talk about stuff that you’re going through.”

The Skims founder has spoken openly about how protective she is over her children’s private lives, despite leading such a public life herself.

When she was married to Kanye West she talked about a system they had in place to decide how much their kids would be exposed to the public - particularly on any Kardashians shows.

"I have a good balance, if our kids are ever on the show, Kanye has to view it and approve it”, Kim told Ashley Graham on her podcast, Pretty Big Deal.

“Sometimes I will send him a picture of the kids and he will post it, and I won't necessarily want it to be posted. Or he will say to me that we should chill out on posting the kids. So we have our moments and it changes all the time."

Kim has four children with ex-husband, who she divorced officially in November 2022. As well as North, she has a son called Saint, another daughter called Chicago 'Chi', and a fourth child, Psalm.

Fans praised North's openness about dyslexia, with one person saying: "I think it’s nice that Northy isn’t ashamed to have dyslexia." Julia Fox commented below as well that North and Kim are "so cute", while another fan stated: "Bring on the Dyslexia awareness! We need it!"