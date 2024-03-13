As a mother of four and the boss of a fashion powerhouse, Victoria Beckham's schedule is undoubtedly a packed-out one, so it's no surprise that the 49-year-old prioritises her health and fitness to keep at the top of her game.

The former Spice Girls singer has been vocal about how she stays in such great shape and her love of exercise. However, her overall wellness routine is less spoken about and she has a few surprising methods up her sleeve she enlists as part of her regime.

Whether it's working out in a gym that is surprisingly relatable despite her A-list status, or her bizarre beauty gadgets, Victoria's wellness game is more than varied. What's more, she even has surprising ways of elevating her routine at her and her husband David's stunning farmhouse mansion in the Cotswolds.

© Instagram Victoria is passionate about health and wellness

Victoria's wellness spends all rack up to an impressive amount of more than £16,000 – so we took a closer look…

Strict schedules

We love that when Victoria previously opened up about her daily exercise routine, she explained how it was equally important to her to view it as "me time" as well as a pastime that is going to keep her in shape – the ideal attitude when considering overall wellbeing if you ask us.

Speaking with The Guardian, Victoria explained her exercise regime is her opportunity to focus on herself, and usually takes place first thing in the morning at her home in West London before taking her daughter Harper, 12, on the school run.

Specifically, the fashion designer hops on the treadmill to clear her head and prioritise alone time. "For me, that's where I go in the morning, that's 'me' time.

Victoria sees her workouts as 'me time'

"It's not just about how it makes you look. It's how it makes you feel. It really gets me ready for the day. It clears my mind. It's also where I have lots of ideas. It's a time when I'm not on the phone, I'm not with the children, I'm not with David; I can literally just be left alone."

At-home sauna

Another method for Victoria to bask in some alone time and focus on wellness is to spend some time in their at-home sauna.

The Beckhams spent an eye-watering £15,000 to install a sauna in the garden of their £12 million mansion in the Cotswolds, and it wouldn't look out of place at a luxury hotel and spa! So it's clear that Posh and Becks take wellbeing very seriously indeed.

While most of us folk only get to enjoy saunas at our local gym or health spa, Victoria gets to bask in the heat therapy after exercising her muscles from the comfort of her own home.

© Instagram The Beckham's have their own sauna at their country home

We're yet to see Victoria post a photo of herself enjoying the sauna but her husband is a big fan! David has shared clips of him taking to the plunge pool which is a few steps away from the sauna, and we bet the ex-footballer likes to engage in hot-cold therapy by immediately jumping into the sauna after an ice bath.

Hot-cold therapy is an epic way to elevate your wellness game, and there are so many mental and physical benefits (read our full review on why, here).

Beauty Gadgets

Victoria is never without her sense of humour. The fashion and beauty guru posted a photo of herself enjoying an LED mask while relaxing at home in some seriously chic loungewear.

Although the photo sparked a mixed reaction from her followers due to the mask looking a little jarring, her effort for great skin actually has many benefits.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham uses LED face masks regularly

Dr Leah Totton, former winner of BBC's The Apprentice and founder of Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics, told HELLO! about LED therapy: "LED stands for light-emitting diode, a non-invasive treatment that offers a range of clinically proven benefits for the skin. Each colour of light penetrates the skin at a different level, triggering specific responses."

The good news is, LED masks are suitable for all skin types and do not cause UV damage, so there's no harm in trying them out and channelling your inner Posh Spice. However, it's worth noting that a high-end LED mask from the premium market can set you back a cool £500 or more.

Gym membership

Victoria is fortunate enough to have personal trainers at her fingertips and often works out in the gyms in her multiple homes, but it seems Posh Spice at times likes to keep things more low-key.

Most recently, the star was photographed at Gold's Gym, an American chain of international fitness centres, in London close to the family's Holland Park mansion.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham is passionate about exercise

Surprisingly, the gym offers a range of facilities and fitness amenities such as Zumba, Yoga, Group Cycling, Mixed Martial Arts, Muscle Endurance Training, and Pilates classes, all for just £32.99 per month.

Victoria often posts snaps of her in the gym lifting weights or pulling off low-intensity exercises such as lunges and squats. She's often joined by former England Football captain David, too, who also ensures to keep on top of his fitness game.