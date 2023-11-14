Madonna, 65, has son David Banda, 18, close at hand as she steps out in Paris after near brush with death

Madonna was recently seen with her son David Banda, 18, as they left the Paris Ritz. At 65, the iconic singer is currently touring Europe with her Celebration World Tour, which commenced in London last month after being delayed due to her serious health scare in June.

During a concert at the Accor Arena in Paris, Madonna opened up about her life-threatening health crisis, revealing to her audience that she suffered from lung and kidney failure.

“I was infected with some bacteria that nobody knows about. And there is a 40% mortality rate," she disclosed.

On Tuesday, Madonna, known for her close bond with her children, was spotted with David, whom she adopted from Malawi.

© MEGA Madonna is seen leaving her hotel with son David

The legendary singer stepped out in style, her youthful spirit evident in her platinum pigtails. She accessorized her look with a tilted-down baseball cap and large sunglasses, partially concealing her smooth complexion.

Dressed for the autumnal weather, Madonna wore a boxy black hoodie and matching trousers, adding a touch of glamour with her earrings. Her makeup, featuring bold red lipstick, accentuated her features, and she completed her ensemble with a pair of polished leather shoes.

© MEGA Madonna suffered a serious health scare prior to her tour

The Celebration Tour, initially scheduled to start in mid-July in North America, was postponed following Madonna's health downturn, causing concern among her fans worldwide.

She was hospitalized in the ICU for several days due to a severe bacterial infection, with reports alleging that she experienced acute septic shock and was treated with Narcan.

Reflecting on her hospitalization, Madonna shared: “I was in the hospital. I was in the ICU. My lungs weren't working, I wasn't breathing on my own. My kidneys were failing."

During this critical period, her children's presence provided her with the strength to fight for recovery. “When I woke up I saw all my children around me and I thought this is what will save me. My children will save me. It's not me who saved them," she recalled.

© MEGA Madonna revealed she suffered lung and kidney failure

Her manager, Guy Oseary, who has been with her since 2005, was by her side throughout this ordeal. Despite her weakened state, Madonna was determined to return to her tour. “I was breathing oxygen through a cannula through my nose, I could barely get out of bed to walk to the bathroom and I said 'give me two weeks to think about it.'

You know, I think of myself as Wonder Woman. I think I can overcome anything, anything but this time I could bring the will," she said.

© Nina Westervelt Madonna with her children Rocco and Lourdes

David has been more than just a source of emotional support for Madonna on tour; he has actively participated in her concerts, playing guitar on stage during her performances of "Let's Go Crazy" and "Mother And Father."

Madonna, who has adopted four of her six children from Malawi - David, Mercy, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10 - also shares a 27-year-old daughter, Lola, with fitness trainer Carlos Leon, and a 23-year-old son, Rocco, with her ex-husband, film director Guy Ritchie.

Lola has followed in her mother’s musical footsteps, while Rocco is the product of Madonna's marriage to Ritchie from 2000 to 2008.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.