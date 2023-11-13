Madonna's emotional messages for her six children amid appearances on stage during world tour

Madonna is having the time of her life with her return to the stage on her comeback world tour, The Celebration Tour, which serves as a retrospective on her four-decade long career.

The 65-year-old musical icon has enthralled fans over the past month with not only her impressive back catalog, but also the huge names making guest appearances.

However, none have been as special as her children, who've made cameos or notable stage debuts on The Celebration Tour alongside their famous mom. To commemorate a month of the tour, relive some of her most special messages to her six children over the years as they continue to rock the world alongside her…

Rocco Ritchie

Rocco, 23, first joined the singer on stage during her October 28 concert in Stockholm, Sweden, sitting beside her to deliver a few 10s across the board during the show's ballroom breakdown.

Madonna most recently shared a few sweet words for her oldest son on his birthday in August, writing: "Happy Birthday Dearest Rocco……. From the day you were conceived, Life with You Has been an adventure.

"From Your Premature Birth to your love of Skateboarding, Dirt Bikes. Break Dancing, Parkour, Graffiti and all Adrenaline Provoking activities! You have made me worry – possibly more than any other person on the planet.

© Instagram Rocco Ritchie on tour with Madonna

"But You have taken the road less traveled by and that will make all the difference! Nothing gives me more Joy than to watch you grow as an artist!" she continued. "Keep Walking Down Your Own Road. I'm so proud of you!"

David Banda

18-year-old David has made frequent appearances on the tour as Madonna's strapping accompanying guitarist, showcasing his impressive skills and physique starting with opening night in London on October 14.

On his birthday this September, his mom penned for him: "Tribal Name – Senzangakona – Descendant of the Ngoni And Zulu Tribes!

"It is impossible to believe that almost 18 years have gone by since We met you in Mchinji at Home of Hope Orphanage! Your name means 'Speak the truth'! I couldn't think of a better name for an artist!

© Getty Images David performing alongside his mom on The Celebration Tour

"You are growing into a truly remarkable human being! We are all so proud or you! You light up like the brightest star!"

Mercy James

17-year-old Mercy James has accompanied her mom on guitar and piano as well, playing on her siblings as they danced and performed beside her.

Madonna took to her Instagram Stories back in January when her daughter turned 17, sharing several photos from her birthday party and simply writing: "My precious beautiful talented daughter."

© Getty Images Madonna and Mercy James performing together on the first night of the Celebration tour

Last year, though, she took things up a notch when she treated her daughter to a special birthday at Six Flags Magic Mountain to celebrate her big sweet 16. "She's feeling new, she's feeling renewed, she's feeling goofy and quirky. She's live, laugh, loving. She's 16, she's about to get turnt," Mercy said in a video her mom shared.

Stella and Estere

The youngest in the family, twins Stella and Estere, 11, also made their Celebration Tour debut on opening night, dancing to their mom's hits, with Estere in particular drawing rave reviews as she vogued for her mom and big sister Lourdes.

On their 11th birthday this August, Madonna took fans down memory lane with a sweet message that relived the time when she first adopted them from Malawi in 2017.

© Getty Images Estere stole the show on opening night with her voguing

"It is indeed a Mad world that we live in. And where would we be without the innocence and imagination of our children to remind us that Magic is all around us and anything is possible!" she wrote

"I will never forget The first time we met you in Machinji. Your eyes held the whole world in them. The same way we now hold you locked inside of our hearts."

Lourdes Leon

The oldest of the siblings, 27-year-old Lourdes Leon has her own special bond with her mom, as her firstborn and as a fellow musician. She joined her siblings for opening night of Celebration, giving Estere a few 10s for her voguing with her mom.

© Getty Images Lourdes with her superstar mom during opening night of The Celebration Tour

Her birthday happened to fall on the same day as well, and Madonna gushed in a loving social media tribute: "What an Auspicious day!

"Opening night of The Celebration Tour! And the birthday of my Brave. And. beautiful daughter Lola. So many years later and nothing has changed! Thank you for choosing me to be your mother! You saved me! Happy Birthday Little Star! Love you for all the lives!!"

