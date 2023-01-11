Best exercise bikes for your home in 2023: From Peloton to Echeleron and more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Exercise bikes are a firm favourite piece of gym equipment for many no matter how much of a seasoned gym goer you may be.

The stationary fitness equipment is suitable for all ages, fitness levels and home spaces, as they are said to take up less space than treadmills, rowing machines and other gym equipment.

Whether you are looking to invest in one trusted piece of gym equipment, or transform a room in your home into a home gym of your own, an exercise bike for the home is a great place to start.

What we love most is you can use an exercise bike to warm up pre-workout, carry out your cardio, or maybe even challenge yourself with a DIY spin class.

You can sit and cycle away for 10 minutes, or a 30-minute blast, increase the tension to test your stamina, all at the flick of a switch.

Peloton is one of the most renowned brands to shop when searching for an exercise bike, but there are plenty of other brands to shop the best exercise bikes to suit all needs, and budgets.

We have sought through various fitness retailers to find the best deals and gadgets to buy now for your perfect home gym.

Peloton

Peloton is one of the leading brands many know and love, and often the first brand, which springs to mind.

Peloton has a variety of fitness equipment to shop, including various bikes and exercise bicycle bundles, which can include the subscription.

Peloton requires shoppers to sign up to a subscription so you have access to different workouts spanning from five to 90 minutes.

Weight: 61 kg

Dimensions: 120 cm x 60 cm footprint

Height range: 152.4 cm

Digital: 21.5” HD touchscreen

Peloton Bike+ , £1,995, Amazon

Ultrasport

Amazon stocks a wide range of exercise bikes from a whole host of brands, including Ultrasport, which is exclusive to Amazon, and has garnered over 34,000 reviews from shoppers.

This Ultrasport F-Bike is ideal for those who are looking to workout at home, but also have limited space, as it is foldable and easy to erect, as well as pack away.

The bike features eight resistance levels, can be used indoors and outdoors, to enjoy cardio or endurance tests

Weight: 110kg or 130 kg

Dimensions: 80.5 x 43.5 x 112 cm

Height range: 160 to 195cm

Digital: LCD display

Ultrasport F-Bike, bicycle trainer, home trainer, foldable fitness bike, from £122, Amazon

Sunnyhealth

Sunnyhealth is another hugely popular exercise bike, and has racked up over 16,000 ratings among Amazon shoppers.

This elliptical bike is a hybrid between a cross trainer and exercise bike as it works more muscles groups in the lower and upper body.

Plus, shoppers can select to buy the exercise bike on its own, or as a bundle alongside a rowing machine.

Weight: 31.3kg

Dimensions: 71.1D x 43.2W x 144.8H

Height range: 15 inches

Digital: LCD display

Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Elliptical Bike, £147.99, Amazon

Lifecycle

Fitness brand Lifecycle is said to be one of the leading labels to shop for sports gear, especially for gyms and sports centres, with the RS1 Life Fitness Bike being the popular purchase for beginners and starting point to expand your home gym.

The Life Fitness design is a more relaxed biking experience due to the seating position of the horizontal bike. This design boasts 14 programmes, and has a resistance of up to 20, plus you can sync to the LFConnect training app to track your workouts and get access to a personalised routine.

Dimensions: L169 x W65 x H131cm

Height range: 131 cm

Digital: LCD

Life Fitness RS1 Lifecycle Recumbent Exercise Bike with Track Connect Console, £1,745, John Lewis

Reebok

Reebok is famed for comfortable and supportive activewear, but it has also created a selection of exercise bikes, including the Z-Power design.

It is a compact design, boasts 12 settings, which combined with the adjustable resistance level fetching up to 32 levels, ensures you can have a varied workout, whether you are looking for an intense session or steady cardio cycle.

Weight: 31.5kg

Dimensions: H128 x W51 x L101cm

Height range: 71 and 98cm

Digital: LCD

Reebok Z-Power Exercise Bike, £399, John Lewis

Opti

Opti has a wide variety of exercise bikes for home, from foldable designs, mini options, as well as slim and manual creations.

This streamline and lightweight bike uses magnetic resistance for a speedy and smooth cycle, while shoppers can increase the tension to alter the intensity of your next workout.

The screen displays your workout, including the distance travelled, heart rate and calories, as well as the time.

Weight: 13.1kg

Dimensions: H115, W42.5, D77cm

Height range: 72 to 83cm

Digital: LCD

Opti Folding Magnetic Exercise Bike, £70 (Was £140), Argos

Opti Mini

Opti has a variety of exercise bikes to shop, and for those on a budget, or tight for space, Opti has created a neat mini exercise bike, perfect for those on the go too.

It is a lightweight design perfect for those travelling and keen to squeeze in a workout.

Though it is lightweight and portable, this design still offers a variable tension to test your workout, while the LCD screen displays your time and calorie count.

Weight: 3.55kg

Dimensions: H38.5, W39, D48cm

Height range: N/A

Digital: LCD

Opti Mini Exercise Bike, £65, Argos

Nordic Track

Nordic Track is another hugely popular exercise bike brand for the home, or sports centre, but with numerous designs it’s overwhelming to know what variety is best for you.

The GX 4.5 PRO boasts 25 resistance levels, while a subscription to iFit will provide access to multiple workouts and routines for a thorough fitness session.

This design includes an upright frame, as well as a large digital screen to follow your exercise plan, calorie count, and other statistics. Plus, it boasts an AutoBreeze Workout Fan to keep you cool during your sweat session.

Weight: 47 kg

Dimensions: 117L x 63W x 168H cm

Digital: LCD

GX 4.5 PRO, £499 (Was £799), Nordic Track

Echelon

Echelon is another fitness brand to rival the likes of Peloton, and considering there’s a huge sale on Echelon now, which could see you save up to £200, it’s the prime time to shop.

The EX-3 Smart Connect Bike is a luxurious design as it boasts padded handlebars and a seat for optimum comfort during your cycle, as well as adjustable lever to adapt your posture.

This design has 32 levels, and can be synced via Bluetooth to monitor your progress on a leaderboard, gain access to trainers and personalised programmes.

Weight: 47kg

Dimensions: 49"L x 20"W x 44"H

Height range: 4'5" - 6'8"

Echelon EX-3 Smart Connect Bike, from £749 (Was £949), Echelon

Decathlon

Decathlon is another hugely popular shopping destination to head to for all sports equipment, from clothes and footwear to exercise equipment.

This practical fitness gear ticks all the boxes, as it is a sturdy base, boasts a smooth flywheel to make transitioning through the eight levels swift and simple. It has four functions, so you can track your calories, duration, distance and speed.

Digital: LCD

Essential Exercise Bike, £129.99, Decathlon

