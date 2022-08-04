Peloton instructors reveal the sweat–proof makeup they swear by for exercise

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Some things can just baffle you about the Peloton instructors: 1. How do they always know all the words to the music? 2. How do they make a 45 minute Peloton exercise ride look absolutely effortless? And 3. How on earth do they all look so glowy and gorgeous after a workout session and we look, well, just really really sweaty.

Peloton star Hannah showing us all how it's done

We demand to know all their beauty secrets, and so to celebrate the opening of Peloton's state-of-the-art production studio in London, we asked the Peloton ladies about the sweat-proof makeup products they swear by.

Instructors Tunde Oyeneyin, Hannah Frankson, Susie Chan and Joslyn Thompson Rule reveal their tips and tricks for a sweat-free workout.

Tunde Oyeneyin

What sweat proof makeup products do you swear by?

"Revlon Colorstay Foundation and Revlon's So Fierce! Eyes Wide Open Mascara. A liquid lip or long wear lip is also a must!"

What's the secret to keeping your makeup in place for a ride?

"Less is more. I work in thin sheet layers to avoid build-up on or off the bike."

Top beauty tip for fitness lovers

"Hydrate! The more you sweat the more you must replenish. It’s necessary for the body AND it shows in the skin."

Hannah Frankson

Tell us about the makeup you wear for Peloton rides

"I use NARS Light Reflecting Foundation or Bobbi Brown's Foundation Stick because I feel like a little bit of it goes a long way with both and ideally, I don't want to be wearing a thick foundation when I know I'm going to sweat a lot. They both stay in place for a whole ride too. I've tried a lot of waterproof mascaras but always go back to MAC In Extreme Dimension Waterproof Mascara."

What's the secret to keeping your makeup in place for a ride?

"I always use a primer and a setting spray. We often teach a number of classes throughout the day and I find using both a primer and setting spray really helps make sure everything stays in one place for a long period of time. I like NARS Radiance Primer or Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer and Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray."

Top beauty tip for fitness lovers

"I always apply my makeup to clean, cleansed and creamed skin and always (well 98% of the time!) clean my skin with a cleanser when I'm finished."

Susie Chan

What do you apply to your face before getting on the Tread?

"I only apply a very thin layer around my nose and chin to even out skin tone, I don't really wear foundation. For this light coverage, I use NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer for those areas applied very lightly. And for under eyes I use YSL Touche Éclat, it stays in place!"

What's the secret to keeping your makeup in place for a run?

"I run and instruct on the Tread - things can get sweaty quickly! I will go strong on lip colour and make sure my eyebrows are done. As long as those two things are there I can look "made up!" I will use 24hr makeup for both - so for my lips Maybelline Superstay 24hr and 24hr Tattoo Brow. I've tried so many others and these really do last. I will get eyelash extensions topped up regularly so I don't have to do much there!"

Top beauty tip for fitness lovers

"Honestly my top tip is don't worry about it. When I am out training in my own time, I don't care what I look like. You're as likely to see me on Instagram looking un-made up as I run, as you will see me looking ready for class in the new Peloton Studio! Things get sweaty, faces go red, it's all normal. Focus on feeling good with movement. You can do it with a lippie on or without. Whatever makes you feel confident and ready to workout!"

Joslyn Thompson Rule

What are the sweat proof products you love?

"I’m a NARS fan, I love their Sheer Glow Foundation, it doesn’t feel heavy on my skin even during the spiciest workout! I also love Laura Mercier Caviar Sticks for eyeshadow, it’s easy to apply, gives a natural finish and is perfect for a makeup novice like me!"

What's the secret to keeping your makeup in place for a ride?

"Not too much of it for me! I’m also careful with eyeliner if I know I am going to sweat a lot, I will opt for just the caviar stick and some mascara. I love Benefit's ‘They’re Real’ Mascara."

Top beauty tip for fitness lovers

"Drink lots of water! Second only to sleep, water is my absolute go-to for fresh skin and of course making sure I stay hydrated, whether I’m running or teaching a bootcamp on the tread!"

