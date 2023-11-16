Amy Dowden supported by fans following heartbreaking announcement: '2023 is certainly not my year'

Amy Dowden has lamented how 2023 isn't her "year" as the Strictly Come Dancing professional revealed that she had fractured her foot shortly after completing her chemotherapy course for breast cancer.

In a photo shared on her social media, Amy posed inside a living room where she glumly showed off a brace that was covering her foot and shared the disappointing news that her injury meant that her hopes of returning to the Strictly dance floor later in the year had sadly been shelved.

WATCH: Amy Dowden shaves her hair off in emotional video

In her caption, the 33-year-old posted: "Not the week I was hoping for since finishing chemo. Port out but unfortunately gained a boot for a fractured foot.

"Absolutely gutted and heartbroken as this means the plans for me to dance in the Strictly Ballroom this year are no longer possible. This is what has kept me going the past few months. 2023 is certainly not my year, roll on 2024 I say!"

© Instagram Amy revealed she had broken her foot

Amy's fans soon rallied around her, including close friend and Strictly co-star Dianne Buswell who sweetly noted: "Next year is yours!!!!! Thinking of ya my Amy," while Janette Manrara added: "Oh no! Well in that case 2024 could not be coming sooner!"

A third penned: "Oh Amy!! I'm so sorry!! Get yourself on that dance floor, sit in a sparkly chair, get one of the male dancers to lift you and spin you around. Wear a full on sparkly dress and feel like a million dollars," and a fourth said: "Oh Amy, you really are such a trooper. Hang in there; next year will be your year!"

© Instagram Amy has been living with cancer over the past few months

Amy was on cloud nine last week when the dancer confirmed that she had finished her treatment of breast cancer, and had rang the 'chemo bell'. Posing alongside two fellow patients who completed chemotherapy, the star commented: "Today all three of us ring that chemo bell! 32, 35 and 26 when all diagnosed with breast cancer so please this is a note from us three to check your chest! Cancer doesn't discriminate! Our wish to you all is to remember to monthly check!"

Professional dancer Amy first opened up about her cancer diagnosis back in May during an exclusive interview with HELLO! where she said: "You just don't ever think it's going to happen to you. I hadn't thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age. My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s."

© Instagram Amy thanked doctors for treating her

Musing on the pivotal moment when she noticed a change to her body, Amy went on to say: "I was in the shower and I felt this hard lump in my right breast. I was in shock; I checked again. I thought: 'Right, it could just be period-related, or so many things. I decided I was going to keep an eye on it for a few weeks. On holiday, putting body lotion on every day, I was noticing it."

RELATED: Amy Dowden inundated with support as she celebrates incredible news amid cancer treatment

DISCOVER: Amy Dowden reveals why she kept cancer fears secret from husband Ben