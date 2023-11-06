Amy Dowden shares emotional update as she reaches cancer treatment milestone

Strictly star Amy Dowden has shared a new health update amid her ongoing cancer treatment.
Over on her Instagram Stories, the Caerphilly-born dancer uploaded a string of clips during which she addressed her "last week of chemo" in addition to her new "rehab" journey post treatment.
Addressing her followers, Amy, 33, said: "This morning I started my 'rehab' and I feel so good for it. I'm not going to lie, I hate looking at myself in the mirror at the moment… I'm losing my hair, I've lost all my eyelashes here… I've gained quite a bit of weight due to steroids… I've gone up two dress sizes."
Reflecting on her rollercoaster journey, Amy went on to say: "I had my mastectomy, then I had to wait six weeks before I could exercise, then I begun chemo, and then I had obviously my port fitted, I've had so many complications with my sepsis, my blood clots, you name it… but today I began my rehab."
"I'm never going to be the same Amy ever again, but I'm getting a little emotional, today, I began that journey and obviously, I'm nowhere near to where I was before, but just to get back in the gym, do some gentle exercise… having Ami and her drive and determination… I want to come back stronger."
She finished by saying: "I know that's not going to happen overnight. My body has just been through so much when I think about it. A mastectomy into egg retrieval… then I had a little Crohn's flare-up, then I began chemo, then I had sepsis, then I got blood clots… all of this in such a short time. My body has been through it."
Professional dancer Amy first opened up about her cancer diagnosis back in May during an exclusive interview with HELLO! where she said: "You just don't ever think it's going to happen to you. I hadn't thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age. My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s.
Musing on the pivotal moment when she noticed a change to her body, Amy went on to say: "I was in the shower and I felt this hard lump in my right breast. I was in shock; I checked again. I thought: 'Right, it could just be period-related, or so many things. I decided I was going to keep an eye on it for a few weeks. On holiday, putting body lotion on every day, I was noticing it."
Whilst the star had to withdraw from the current series of Strictly Come Dancing, Amy did make a brief appearance on the hit BBC show during Movie Week.
Much to the delight of her Strictly co-stars, the Welsh dancer appeared on stage at the end of the show to read out the voting terms and conditions. Take a look at her magnificent entrance in the video below...
Dressed up to the nines, Amy donned her finest threads for the occasion and looked nothing short of fabulous in a floor-length white dress adorned with glittering sequins.
As for hair and makeup, Amy proudly showed off her newly shaven head and highlighted her naturally pretty features with a sweep of radiant bronzer and bold eyeliner.
When asked for an update, the pro dancer replied: "I'm doing really well. I'm over halfway through treatment for chemo and I can't wait to be back with you all permanently!"