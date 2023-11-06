Amy Dowden shares emotional update as she reaches cancer treatment milestone

Strictly star Amy Dowden has shared a new health update amid her ongoing cancer treatment.

Over on her Instagram Stories, the Caerphilly-born dancer uploaded a string of clips during which she addressed her "last week of chemo" in addition to her new "rehab" journey post treatment.

Addressing her followers, Amy, 33, said: "This morning I started my 'rehab' and I feel so good for it. I'm not going to lie, I hate looking at myself in the mirror at the moment… I'm losing my hair, I've lost all my eyelashes here… I've gained quite a bit of weight due to steroids… I've gone up two dress sizes."

Reflecting on her rollercoaster journey, Amy went on to say: "I had my mastectomy, then I had to wait six weeks before I could exercise, then I begun chemo, and then I had obviously my port fitted, I've had so many complications with my sepsis, my blood clots, you name it… but today I began my rehab."

"I'm never going to be the same Amy ever again, but I'm getting a little emotional, today, I began that journey and obviously, I'm nowhere near to where I was before, but just to get back in the gym, do some gentle exercise… having Ami and her drive and determination… I want to come back stronger."

She finished by saying: "I know that's not going to happen overnight. My body has just been through so much when I think about it. A mastectomy into egg retrieval… then I had a little Crohn's flare-up, then I began chemo, then I had sepsis, then I got blood clots… all of this in such a short time. My body has been through it."

Professional dancer Amy first opened up about her cancer diagnosis back in May during an exclusive interview with HELLO! where she said: "You just don't ever think it's going to happen to you. I hadn't thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age. My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s.

Musing on the pivotal moment when she noticed a change to her body, Amy went on to say: "I was in the shower and I felt this hard lump in my right breast. I was in shock; I checked again. I thought: 'Right, it could just be period-related, or so many things. I decided I was going to keep an eye on it for a few weeks. On holiday, putting body lotion on every day, I was noticing it."

What are the first signs of breast cancer? Breast cancer can affect both men and women, but is most common in women over 50. It is the most common type of cancer in the UK, with a good chance of recovery if it's detected at an early stage. According to the NHS, you should also see a GP if you notice any of these symptoms: A change in the size or shape of one or both breasts

Discharge from either of your nipples, which may be streaked with blood

A lump or swelling in either of your armpits

Dimpling on the skin of your breasts

A rash on or around your nipple

A change in the appearance of your nipple, such as becoming sunken into your breast



Whilst the star had to withdraw from the current series of Strictly Come Dancing, Amy did make a brief appearance on the hit BBC show during Movie Week.

Much to the delight of her Strictly co-stars, the Welsh dancer appeared on stage at the end of the show to read out the voting terms and conditions. Take a look at her magnificent entrance in the video below...

Dressed up to the nines, Amy donned her finest threads for the occasion and looked nothing short of fabulous in a floor-length white dress adorned with glittering sequins.

As for hair and makeup, Amy proudly showed off her newly shaven head and highlighted her naturally pretty features with a sweep of radiant bronzer and bold eyeliner.

When asked for an update, the pro dancer replied: "I'm doing really well. I'm over halfway through treatment for chemo and I can't wait to be back with you all permanently!"