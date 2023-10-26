Amy Dowden inundated with support as she celebrates incredible news amid cancer treatment

Amy Dowden was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier in the year, and the professional dancer has been keeping her followers updated on every step of her journey and on Thursday she shared some good news.

In a photo from her hospital bed, the 33-year-old revealed that her body was well enough to undergo her seventh round of chemotherapy. The star proudly lifted up seven fingers to mark this, alongside her fellow cancer patient, Kim, who was about to embark on her seventh round as well. Amy looked as radiant as ever in a grey jumper as the sun shone in through the windows and onto her.

In her caption, the Strictly professional shared: "Yayyyyy my blood platelets were all good to go for chemo 7 and it was lovely @kiimmbo.6 7th too (a fellow pink sister on a similar journey) for us both next session we should be ringing that chemo bell and I simply cannot wait!

"So good to chat again today all things chemo and breast cancer. The finish line is in sight for us lovely. Thanks as always to the incredible Sheldon Unit who always go above and beyond to make us comfortable and happy as can be!"

She added: "Right I'm on the sofa resting up, thanks all for crossing everything and for all your well wishes! #welshlove amy xxx."

The star's post was immediately met with support from her fans, including co-star Vito Coppola who penned: "Beautiful Amy we are counting with you every single day and we cannot wait for your return and personally I'm looking forward to spin and lift you. Let's go Amy!"

A second wrote: "Excellent. My last chemo is a week today! So glad you managed to get yours today," while a third posted: "You have got this! Counting them down."

A fourth said: "Aw yay all our finger crossing worked! Such fab news that you got chemo 7 today. You're almost there. The absolute proudest always. Lots and lots of love and hugs to my inspiration," while a fifth commented: "The biggest smile on my face knowing you were able to get it done, you are incredible and I cannot wait for you to hopefully be ringing that bell, all the love always."

Amy's illness has meant that she has had to withdraw from this series of Strictly Come Dancing, but she thrilled viewers when she made a surprise appearance during Movie Week.

Following an introduction from her good friend and presenter Claudia Winkleman, Amy suddenly appeared on stage to read the terms and conditions for voting, sending the crowds into roaring applause. Bringing glitz and glamour to the ballroom, the 33-year-old stepped out in a bright white sequin dress for her return.

The TV star – who has spoken openly about her journey with cancer – also displayed her newly shaved head, and she couldn't have looked more radiant. Asked how she was doing, Amy replied: "I'm doing really well. I'm over halfway through treatment for chemo and I can't wait to be back with you all permanently!"

Amy was also seen sitting with her fellow dancers Gorka Marquez and Neil Jones during last week's show.

Amy first opened up about her cancer diagnosis back in May in an exclusive interview with HELLO! where she said: "You just don't ever think it's going to happen to you. I hadn't thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age. My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s.

"She continued: "I was in the shower and I felt this hard lump in my right breast. I was in shock; I checked again. I thought: 'Right, it could just be period-related, or so many things. I decided I was going to keep an eye on it for a few weeks. On holiday, putting body lotion on every day, I was noticing it."