Shannen Doherty details 'whopper of a year' after brain cancer and divorce after 'betrayal'

Shannen Dohety has revealed that she is positive about the future after her third divorce and battle with cancer.

The Charmed actress appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark on December 6 and opened up on her brain cancer diagnosis in early 2023.

"Within the first seven or eight days of January 2023, we found out that I had some brain mass, particularly one that was too large for comfort and we wanted to dissect it – or the doctors did – and just to see the pathology exactly how to treat it, then I had brain cancer January 15th or 16th and brain surgery," she told the hosts of the early, troubling days of the year before then sharing that at the same time, her marriage was breaking up.

"I also had some marriage issues right around the same time, so it was a whopper of a year, but it is really ending amazing and I am looking forward to the future," she admitted.

The actress announced in April that she and Kurt Iswarienko were divorcing after 12 years of marriage. In a statement given to HELLO!, her publicist Leslie Sloane confessed: "Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted," adding: "Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option."

During the first episode of hew new podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, Shannen revealed that she had discovered her husband had been having an affair for two years just days before she was due to go into surgery.

"I felt so betrayed. At the end of the day I felt so uncredible unloved by someone I had been with for 14 years, and someone I loved with all my heart, so I went into surgery with my mom by my side, my brother, and best friends… all praying for me," she said during the emotional episode. Speaking of being "obsessed with finding out the truth" about her husband's affair; Shannen went on to share that she had many conversations with Kurt about his actions, because she needed "closure and this is how I get my closure".

"I always have said, 'If you cheat on me, you are out, we are done,'... and then when someone you really love, someone you regard as your best friend in the world, [tells you] that they have cheated – I didn't walk away right away, I couldn't, I was so confused," she admitted.

"I do not take responsibility for the demise of our marriage, but I will take some responsibility for some of the issues in our marriage," she continued, "not only because of how I was but how cancer impacted him the second time around, and the decisions I made that he may not have agreed with."

Shannen also revealed that she was left "embarrassed" by the decision to divorce, and "horrified that she cannot keep a relationship together", telling listeners that she "still believes in love".

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has always been candid about her battle with cancer, which was diagnosed in 2015.

In 2016, she shared with fans that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes, and she underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy and radiation as a result. Though she went into remission in 2017, just one year later, she told the Associated Press that her tumor markers had become "elevated," and in 2020, Shannen announced during an appearance on Good Morning America that her cancer had returned as stage four breast cancer, meaning it had spread to other parts of her body beyond the original source of the tumor.