Shannen Doherty reveals her cancer has spread to her bones: 'I don't want to die'

Shannen Doherty has delivered more heartbreaking news as her battle with cancer continues following her 2015 diagnosis.

The 52-year-old was diagnosed with breast cancer eight years ago and it was only five months ago that she revealed it had spread to her brain. Now, Shannen has shared more bad news and announced that her Stage 4 breast cancer has metastasized to her bones.

WATCH: Shannen Doherty discusses cancer battle

"I don't want to die," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum told People. "I'm not done with living. I'm not done with loving," she added.

"I'm not done with creating. I'm not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I'm just not — I'm not done."

Following Shannen's initial diagnosis, she revealed that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes and as a result, she had a mastectomy and underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.

In 2017, she went into remission, but sometime in 2019, the cancer returned as metastatic Stage 4 breast cancer, meaning it had spread to other parts of her body beyond the original source of the tumor.

© Getty Shannen Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015

In June 2023, Shannen revealed on Instagram that she had undergone surgery in January to remove a brain tumor, which she named Bob. "He had to get removed and dissected to see his pathology," she explained.

"It was definitely one of the scariest things I've ever been through in my entire life."

WATCH: Shannen Doherty's tearful radiation journey amid cancer battle

At the time, she shared a post on Instagram, in which she wrote: "On January 5th, my CT scan showed mets in my brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life."

She concluded: "I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr. Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at Cedar Sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. The timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."

© Getty Shannen Doherty's cancer spread to her brain and bones

In her recent interview with People, Shannen admitted that her diagnosis has caused her to look for a "bigger purpose in life", like raising awareness and funds for cancer research.

"When you ask yourself, 'Why me? Why did I get cancer?' and then 'Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?' that leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life," Shannen explained, adding: "It's insane to me [that] we still don't have a cure."

Discussing her future, the 'Charmed' alum is hoping to get admitted into clinical trials but is deeply driven to prove that she can still work despite her cancer battle.

© Photo: Getty Images Shannen has been battling cancer for eight years

She said: "People just assume that it means you can't walk, you can't eat, you can't work. They put you out to pasture at a very early age – 'You're done, you're retired,' and we're not.

"We're vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life. We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward."

The actress will discuss more about her diagnosis on her new memoir podcast, 'Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty', dropping December 6 on iHeartRadio.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.