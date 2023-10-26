Hairy Biker Dave Myers flooded with support after major milestone amid cancer battle

Hairy Biker Dave Myers worried fans in May 2022 when he shared the news that he had cancer.

The TV chef, who has since had 30 rounds of chemotherapy, told fans he'd be quiet for the next few months as he underwent treatment, but this week has been back on the scene, promoting his and Simon King's new book, Ultimate Comfort Food.

Dave and Simon appeared on This Morning on Thursday, as well as on Heart Radio, with fans overjoyed to see the pair: "Lovely to see you on the telly," one wrote, while another added: "Love Dave - so great to have him on the show. We could do with more of his positive energy in the world."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dave Myers's fans were thrilled to see him

Another wrote: "I’m so glad to see you both back together after Dave’s illness," with a fourth commenting: "I hope you're well Dave, hated to hear when you were poorly."

During a chat with The Times, in September, Dave said of his treatment: "I'm doing all right. It's a work in progress. We've had some hard years but this one's been… I've had 30 lots of chemo, spread over three weeks and then a week off. It's going the right way.

Of how he fits his treatment around his work, Dave said: "That's five sessions every other week and then I go film in Scotland for two weeks, then go back on chemo, but that'll be twice a month."

Dave also shared he had to learn to ride his beloved bike again, saying: "I've had to learn to walk again and ride my bike again, and to get on my bike again with Kingy in the sunshine brought tears to both our eyes."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dave Myers has had 30 rounds of chemotherapy

Of how his treatment impacted his ability to ride, Dave told the How To Be 60 podcast: "By God, the chemotherapy doesn't half age you quickly. Because your balance goes, so for someone with a motorbike that's a disaster and my walking has been affected quite a lot, really.

"It's a funny thing chemotherapy, it's one of life's great levellers. It doesn't matter if you're on the telly or on the dole, if you get that then you're in the [expletive]. And sometimes the chemo does make you depressed.

"It's a type of chemical depression, and that's really hard, because everyone is telling you to be positive, but when the chemistry in your body is not telling you that story, that's harsh."

We're glad Si managed to keep his mate feeling chipper, and look forward to seeing them on our screens more often.

