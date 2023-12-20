Kelly Osbourne, 39, reveals she wants plastic surgery for Christmas: 'I just think it's time!'

Kelly Osbourne, 39, recently sparked a lively discussion about plastic surgery with her parents, Sharon, 71, and Ozzy, 75, and brother Jack, 38, on The Osbournes Podcast.

In the episode, Kelly humorously announced her unique Christmas wish. "I think I've decided what I want for Christmas," she said, adding, "Plastic surgery," while gesturing under her chin.

Ozzy immediately expressed his concern, saying, "Kelly, don't! Don't start," to which Kelly replied, "Well, I just think it's my time." Sharon, echoing her husband's sentiment, cautioned, "Too early."

The conversation then shifted to Sharon's own experience with cosmetic surgery, with Jack asking, "How old were you when you started your journey down the road of cosmetic surgery?" Sharon replied, "Early 40s," prompting Kelly to exclaim, "Hello!" acknowledging she was nearing that age herself.

In September, Sharon opened up about a facelift she had to correct a previous procedure, saying: "There's not one part of my body that I haven't had twisted, lifted, elongated, whatever. I've been messed up many times. This last one was a kind of fix-it job from the guy that did it before."

Kelly, addressing her own experience with weight loss and rumors of surgery, said, "I'm not bummed out about it. I'm excited because I feel like when you're 40, you get respected more."

Ozzy then reflected on aging, stating, "I'll tell you what. When you hit 40, the engine starts to get faster... it goes by so quickly. And every 10 years after that, it picks up more speed, and suddenly you're 75 and you go, 'How did I get here?' And then you start to go, I ain't got that much time left.'"

Kelly, having previously undergone a gastric sleeve procedure, dismissed the notion that she had plastic surgery to enhance her weight loss.

She stated: "I've never had any procedure like plastic surgery. There are things that I definitely want to do when I get older, but I'm too scared, aren't I?"

Sharon jokingly responded: "Oh, she's a coward! A wuss!" Kelly continued, "I've done Botox, that's it. It's weird, because now that I've lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I've done, and I really just lost weight. It's just the shape of my face!"

Sharon, who has also been open about her weight loss journey, talked about using Ozempic, a medication typically for type 2 diabetes, for weight loss.

"People think that it's a way of cheating because you didn't work out for three hours a day, or you don't have some brilliant new trainer so you're cheating. It's not cheating," she told DailyMail.com.

"It's just something that you choose to lose weight. So, what is the biggie? I don't get it. It's like people who have a procedure done cosmetically and then they say, 'No, it's a new cream' or 'I sleep with a silk pillow now.' Just own it."

