Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna's strict security rules at £50 million Swiss home

Michael Schumacher's health has been shrouded in mystery since his devastating skiing accident on December 29, 2013, which resulted in a severe brain injury.

The Formula One icon's ex-Ferrari teammate has recently given an update to fans, however, revealing that Schumacher's wife Corinna has strict rules in place about who can visit the Formula One icon at his £50 million home in Gland, Switzerland.

© Getty December 29, 2023 marks a decade since Michael Schumacher's devastating skiing accident (pictured with wife Corinna in 2005)

According to The Sun, Luca Badoer – one of the few people allowed entry – said: "Only a few people are allowed to visit. Corinna decides who is allowed to see him.

"The family wants to maintain a sort of secrecy about this and I respect their will. They do all this for the good of Michael."

The private 'Villa La Reserve' family estate where Schumacher has spent the past decade recovering is located on the edge of Lake Geneva in the town of Gland near Nyon.

© Harold Cunningham/Getty The Schumacher house, 'Villa La Reserve', sits on 15 acres of land overlooking Lake Geneva

The four-storey abode, which was built in 2007, sits on 15-acre of land and is surrounded by luscious forests and fencing.

Schumacher and his long-term love Corinna wed in 1995 and have two children together, daughter Gina-Maria and son Mick, who is now a Formula 1 driver just like his dad.

How is Schumacher's health now?

It's been a decade since Schumacher suffered a life-changing brain injury while skiing with his son at the French Alpine resort of Meribel.

© Getty Schumacher and his wife Corinna pictured on their 1995 wedding day

The seven-time world champion was put in a medically-induced coma before being brought out of it in April the following year.

In September 2016, a family lawyer reported that Schumacher was still unable to walk or speak.

Fresh updates have come flooding in this month as former colleagues, close friends and family reflect on the past ten years.

© Getty Corinna has always been Schumacher's biggest champion and ensures his privacy is protected

His brother Ralf recently admitted he misses "the Michael of the old days", confessing his condition is proving very difficult.

"Life is unfair from time to time. Michael was very lucky throughout his life. But then there was this tragic accident," he told German newspaper Bild.

"Fortunately, advanced medical science provides many opportunities. However, nothing is like it used to be.

© Getty In September 2016, a family lawyer reported that Schumacher was still unable to walk or speak

Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt also gave a similarly sad update on Michael's condition.

He told French sports newspaper L'Equipe: "Michael is here, so I don’t miss him. [But he] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him.

"His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That’s all there is to say. Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1."