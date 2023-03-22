Why Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna fights to keep updates on husband a secret

Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna has been unable to go out in almost a decade, according to a family friend. The partner of the racing legend, who suffered brain injury in a ski accident back in 2013, has worked hard to protect her husband's privacy since the tragic event, with their friend admitting it has made her "like a prisoner".

Speaking to The Sun Online, Eddie Jordan explained: "This was the most horrific situation for Mick and Corinna. It's been nearly ten years now and Corinna has not been able to go to a party, to lunch or this or that, she's like a prisoner because everyone would want to talk to her about Michael when she doesn't need reminding of it every minute."

He added: "[Corinna] has set out some rules, I know her very well and a long time before Michael Schumacher. She's a lovely girl… I made an effort to go see Michael in the early days and Corinna refused, and rightfully so because too many people wanted to go see him.

"Jean Todt was given the privilege to go see him because of how close they were from their time together at Ferrari which is completely understandable. I was not able to go see Michael and they said, 'We love you Eddie and we've been involved with you for a very long time, but we do need privacy and safeguard of Michael.'"

Michael with his children before the accident

The star's former manager, Willi Weber, previously revealed that he was also stopped from seeing Michael following his accident. Speaking about what happened after the accident, Willi told Gazzetta dello Sport: "It was a huge pain for me. I tried hundreds of times to contact [his wife] Corinna and she didn't answer. I called Jean Todt to ask him if I should go to the hospital and he told me to wait – 'it’s too early'.

"I called the next day, and no one answered," he added. "I didn't expect behaviour like that and I'm still angry about it. They kept me out, telling me, 'It's too early', well, now it's too late. It's been nine years. Maybe they should just say it the way it is."

What happened to Michael Schumacher?

In December 2013, Michael suffered a serious head injury during a ski trip and was placed in an induced coma for six months. The sporting ace was then relocated back to his home in 2014, where he continues to receive medical treatment.

Michael suffered a serious head injury

Michael's family spoke up about his recovery in a Netflix documentary last year. His wife Corinna said at the time: "I just felt that he is somebody special… I think that he is simply very strong mentally. Extremely strong. He still shows me how strong he is every day."

