Michael Schumacher's son Mick moves away from dad's legacy in shock decision - details

Mick Schumacher will be moving away from his affliction with Ferrari following the end of F1 season, according to Motorsport.com. According to the site, the German racing car driver’s contract expires at the end of the year, and he will not be remaining with the Ferrari river Academy but will instead be looking for a new team, with Antonio Giovinazzi tipped to replace him on the team.

Mick’s pal Esteban Ocon has suggested that he will be joining Alpine, saying: "What I would like is for Mick to race with me, that is clear cause he is my good friend, but that is not going into the bosses’ ear. I’ll let them decide." We can’t wait to find out!

This would certainly be a change from Mick’s dad Michael’s career, who won five F1 titles with the Italian team over a decade. His legacy was recently celebrated after being named the recipient of the State Prize by North Rhine-Westphalia, which is given out just once a year, to mark his incredible career.

Mick is reportedly leaving Ferrari

Michael has not been seen in the public eye after a ski accident left him with life-changing injuries. He has been in recovery ever since, and his family has kept details about his condition very private. Speaking about him in the Netflix documentary Schumacher back in 2021, Corinna said: "I just felt that he is somebody special… I think that he is simply very strong mentally. Extremely strong. He still shows me how strong he is every day.

Gina-Marie said: “Well he is my dad, and I’m glad that he is,” as Mick added that his father is an inspiration to him, saying: “When I look at him, I think, ‘I want to be like that.’”

