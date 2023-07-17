Michael Schumacher's son Mick pays emotional tribute to F1 star as he marks major career milestone

This weekend marked a huge milestone for the Schumacher family, with Mick Schumacher taking part in this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed over the weekend.

The 24-year-old, who is the son of seven-time Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher and his wife Corinna, appeared as the main reserve driver for Mercedes, marking a huge milestone in his racing career.

WATCH: WATCH: A look at Michael Schumacher's incredible career

In his father's honour, Mick also got behind the wheel of his dad's iconic F1 car, the Mercedes W02, while wearing Michael's matching helmet and race attire.

Ahead of the racing event, Mick had said: "It's going to be spectacular to run in my dad's 2011 car, the W02, even if it is only a short run. Just experiencing this generation of cars will be mega.

READ: Why Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna fights to keep updates on husband a secret

"Knowing that he raced this car makes it extra special, and there will be many emotions coming with it." He added: "I have been lucky enough to drive one of his Benetton cars and some of the Ferraris he raced. But this will be the first time behind the wheel of a Mercedes he drove. I am sure I will get out of it with a big smile on my face."

Michael is widely regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time; he holds seven Formula One World Champion titles. He was involved in a tragic ski accident in 2013 that left him out of the public eye; he is now supported by his wife and a medical team at his Lake Geneva home.

Michael and his son were skiing together in the French Alps when the racing legend suffered an accident in December 2013. Since then 54-year-old Michael has faced a long road to recovery, having been placed in a medically induced coma before regaining consciousness in June 2014.

© getty Michael Schumacher after finishing his last F1 race in 2012

Although details about Michael's recovery remain private, his wife Corinna spoke about him in the Netflix documentary Schumacher back in 2021. "I just felt that he is somebody special," she said. "I think that he is simply very strong mentally. Extremely strong. He still shows me how strong he is every day."

The doting wife added: "I miss Michael every day. But it's not just me who misses him. It's the children, the family, his father, everyone around him. Everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here - different, but here."