Jill Martin gets emotional in candid video testing out wigs amid cancer treatment: 'Really hard and strange'

Jill Martin is not afraid to get candid about all of the difficult aspects of her journey with breast cancer and undergoing treatment for it.

The Today Show contributor, 47, first revealed her cancer diagnosis in July, and has since candidly documented her path towards recovery.

Most recently, the Emmy-winning television personality did not shy away from getting emotional with her social media followers as she shared a glimpse of her trying on wigs.

On December 27, Jill took to her Instagram Stories and filmed herself from what appears to be the back of a taxi cab in New York City, confirming to her fans that she had already lost her eyelashes and eyebrows, but was on her way to get some lash extensions.

"I will be dressed up as me!" she said, noting she was also headed to try on wigs, and maintained: "I'm excited, I feel like, I want to feel like myself."

Regardless of her excitement however, it didn't take away from the difficulty of the process, and in her subsequent Instagram Story, she is seen with a blonde wig, crying as she captured her "new" look.

© Instagram Jill was unafraid to show her true feelings amid the difficult process

"This looks just like me, right?" she said, before confessing: "It's hard, but I feel like I could style it, and it's fun! It's like playing dress up, I'm dressing up as myself."

She also shared a video of the variety of wig options noting it was all very "hard" and "strange," though she eventually shared a happy, smiling selfie with her blonde wig styled in her go-to middle part and blow-out look.

Later on she shared another happy selfie, where her wig flawlessly suited her and she had her make-up done, seemingly ready for a night out.

© Instagram The Today contributor later shared a happy selfie

Back in October, breast cancer awareness month, Jill opened up about the support system she has found amid her cancer journey in her Today Show family.

© Instagram Jill looked stunning with her wig styled in her signature look

"You wanna keep as much of your routine as possible," she said, adding: "When I walk into the studio I feel loved, I feel safe. The Today family is like my family."

"It feels like home to me," she continued, maintaining: "Everyone knows what I'm going through, and everyone's been amazing. You think I'm going to let cancer take away something else I love to do?"

