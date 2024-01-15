Rebel Wilson poses in swimsuit as she talks 30lb 'weight gain' in heartbreaking confession

Rebel Wilson has opened up about her self confidence in an incredibly honest post on social media this week.

The Hollywood star got candid as she posted several swimsuit photos on Instagram, alongside an emotional message about body confidence.

She admitted that due to stress, she's gained 30 pounds, and that while she knows she shouldn't be feeling bad about it, she does.

She wrote: "Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I’ve gained 14kg’s (30 pounds)! It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn’t…but it does. I’m really proud of the work I’ve been doing on new movies and my memoir, it’s just been a LOT and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle. Anyone else going through the same thing?"

Rebel Wilson made an emotional confession about her weight

Fans were quick to offer their support and encouragement to the mom-of-one, with one writing: "So normal Rebel! A doctor once said to me 'we fluctuate up and down about 10kg or so our whole lives, it’s normal' and tbh just hearing that was so freeing x," while another wrote: "You got this Rebel. You have smashed it once.. you can smash it again. Just don't be too hard on yourself. You're a mumma, working, writing.. IT'S a lot. Don't forget to fill your own cup too. If your cup is empty, it's hard for you to fill up other people's cups and do everything you need to."

© Getty Images Rebel Wilson in May 2023

A third added: "Losing weight is the easy bit… keeping it off is the the biggest battle," alongside a love heart emoji.

The actress has been open about her weight loss journey after transforming her lifestyle habits back in 2020, which she described as her "year of health".

Rebel Wilson with her daughter and partner

The Australian actress worked hard, resulting in an incredible 80Ib weight loss, which she said was down to "moderate walking" rather than gruelling workouts.

At the start of her transformation, the star attended an Austrian health retreat "which flushed out every toxic substance possible in all sorts of crazy ways," and it was here she learned the benefits of a brisk walk.

© Instagram The actress has been incredibly open about her health transformation

"While there I learned that moderate — not even fast-paced — walking is the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat," she previously told Shape magazine.

"The goal was never to be skinny," she said. "It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a weight because I needed some tangible thing."

© Tommaso Boddi Rebel in 2019 before her journey to better health

Rebel continued: "What I'm proud of myself is doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life." Speaking of why she waited until her 40s to overhaul her health and wellbeing, she explained: "It just wasn't a priority, and I didn't know how to do it right.

"I never properly considered wellness from all angles. But I was turning 40 and thinking about freezing my eggs, and the experts told me that the healthier I am, the better the process can go."

