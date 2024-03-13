Christie Brinkley, 70, shares cancer diagnosis with difficult photo and message - 'This can be avoided'

Christie Brinkley has shared the difficult news that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Only weeks after her 70th birthday, the star revealed she'd fallen victim to skin cancer.

Taking to Instagram with a photo of herself in a hospital bed, she wrote: "The good news for me is we caught the basal cell Carcinoma early. And I had great Doctors that removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like an haute couture Dior.

"The good news for you is that all of this can be avoided by being diligent with your sun protection! I got serious a bit late so now for this ole mermaid/gardener, I’ll be slathering on my SPF 30, reapplying as needed, wearing long sleeves and a wide brim hat.

"And doing regular total body check ups..that is a MUST ! I was lucky to find mine, because I was accompanying one of my daughters to HER check up.

© Instagram Christie Brinkley looks amazing for 70

The Doctor was looking at each freckle with a magnifying glass… it wasn’t my appointment so I wasn’t going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little tiny dot I could feel as I applied my foundation.

"He took a look and knew immediately it needed a biopsy! He did it then and there! So make your own good luck by making that check up appointment today. And slather up my friends!

© Christie Brinkley Christie looked stunning as she soaked up the sun

"Thank you to Dr. Abraham, Dr. Anolik, Dr Geronemus, Dr Lloyd Hoffman at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of NewYork#skincancer #sunprotection #cancerprevention #skin."

The news comes after the ageless supermodel celebrated a milestone 70th birthday, marking the occasion with a rejuvenating beach getaway.

Reflecting on her journey, Christie shared a heartfelt message alongside her photo: "Looking in the mirror on my 70th birthday and what do I see? I'm finally happy with the person looking back at me."

In the comfort of her spacious walk-in closet, surrounded by vibrant spring dresses and whimsical straw hats, Christie's beaming smile in the photo captures her contentment and self-acceptance.

© Instagram Christie was a mermaid in the sensual snap

Her illustrious career began with a bang as she adorned the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for three consecutive years, starting in 1979.

Christie's fame soared even higher when she married music legend Billy Joel in 1985, a union that introduced her to a new audience through her appearances in his music videos. Despite their split nine years later, Christie's star never dimmed.

Celebrated by Allure and Men's Health as one of the most beautiful women of all time, Christie's influence extended beyond her striking looks.

Her remarkable 25-year tenure as the face of Covergirl is one of the longest modeling contracts ever recorded, a testament to her timeless appeal and professionalism.

Her commitment to inspiring women of all ages and body types to embrace their unique beauty with confidence has been a constant theme throughout her career.

Despite experiencing love and loss through four marriages, Christie remains open to the possibility of romance. However, she finds solace in her current life, emphasizing the importance of self-happiness as the foundation for fulfillment.

