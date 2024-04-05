Anthony Kim told by doctors he 'may not have much time left' ahead of LIV Golf comeback

Anthony Kim's 12-year hiatus from professional golf saw him deal with some difficult "low points" in his personal life – particularly, his health.

The 38-year-old – who played his first LIV Golf event in Jeddah on March 1 after injuries halted his career in 2012 – revealed he was given a "rude awakening" by doctors that forced him to seek professional help to turn his life around.

Speaking at his first press conference since his return at Trump National Doral in Miami, Anthony revealed doctors warned him he "may not have much time left".

© Getty Images Anthony at LIV Golf Miami, April 5 -7

"Not to get too far into it, but when doctors are telling you that you may not have much time left, that's a pretty rude awakening," he said on Thursday when asked if he suffered any low points during his absence.

He continued: "I still think about it to this day when I'm out there and I get frustrated with my golf, you know, how far I've come.

"But yeah, I got to a point where I may not be here speaking to you guys."

© Getty Images Anthony joined LIV Golf at the end of February

Anthony added: "I have gone through some tough things in my life and I'm taking responsibility for those things.

"With this platform, I'm hoping to help other people understand that life can throw a lot of [expletive] at you, but you go through tough things, and they make you tougher and you can make it through.

"Fortunately, I've had some great support. The love from my daughter, my wife and my mum has been amazing, and they've helped me through some tough situations, and I look forward to talking about it more in my doc but for right now, I'm focused on my golf and helping others."

While Anthony didn't divulge his "low point" in detail, a documentary about his life is currently in progress which will no doubt shed light on his health battle.

© Getty Images Anthony played his first LIV Golf event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in March

In a recent interview with LIV broadcaster David Feherty released by LIV Golf, Anthony spoke of his "addictive personality" and seeking help to deal with "trauma".

"I've had some very dark moments. I've had some very low moments. I felt very alone, even when there's a million people around. I needed to get my mind on straight and figure out what my purpose was on this planet," he said.

"Although people don't need to know the journey, I'm going to share it and the people that find inspiration and strength from it, I hope it can influence them in a positive way."

Anthony continued: "I got professional help. I think that I didn't deal with a lot of the trauma and whatever came from my life, and I buried it because I didn't want to show anybody weakness.

© Getty Images Anthony last played professional golf in 2012

"I thought by showing vulnerability, that was weakness, and I've come to a point in my life where I don't care if somebody thinks that about me or not."

He added: "My [two-year-old] daughter is all I care about, and I know it almost sounds corny for me to say but as long as she's proud of me, I'm a happy man."

Tickets for LIV Golf Miami and future tournaments, including Adelaide, Singapore, Nashville, and the United Kingdom, are on sale now at livgolf.com

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.