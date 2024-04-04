Anna Paquin, 41, walks with a cane alongside husband Stephen Moyer as she reveals health battle

Anna Paquin made a brave red carpet appearance on Wednesday when she attended a screening of her new movie A Bit of Light and walked with the assistance of a cane.

Flanked by her husband, Stephen Moyer, 54, Anna looked chic in a head-to-toe, black ensemble and posed for photos before sharing news of her health.

Speaking to People, she revealed she's battling a medical condition that is affecting both her speech and her mobility.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Anna Paquin shares glimpse into home life

She confessed: "It hasn't been easy," but didn't further elaborate on her health issues.

Instead she chose to move the conversation onto how grateful she is to have her husband's support.

© Getty Images Anna Paquin walks with a cane with his husband Stephen Moyer

Stephen - who fell for Anna when they started in True Blood together - directed her new indie drama.

"He's my favorite person to play with," Anna quipped before revealing, "I'm not normally sentimental when it comes to work."

She's also thankful to be able to have a career doing something she loves.

© Getty Images Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer attend "A Bit Of Light" New York Screening

"My first love was independent filmmaking," said Anna, who won an Oscar for her role in The Piano, when she was just 11 years old. "That's how I entered the film industry. I was working with people who were all about telling stories and telling them with integrity and truth."

Away from the cameras, Anna and Stephen are proud parents to twins, Charlie and Poppy.

They've kept them out of the spotlight and Anna spoke about their decision, saying: "Everyone chooses what works for their family. There are aspects of one's private life that are fun and cute and not too revealing."

© Eamonn M. McCormack Anna and Stephen share twins

That is why they've also shielded them from social media.

Speaking to People, Anna said: "They're only 11. But I think it's important to keep them as protected as possible and for them to get to be young without having every single moment of their lives documented."

In her latest movie, Anna plays alcoholic mother, Ella, who loses custody of her children.

Anna and Stephen have been married for 13 years

She has to reevaluate her life and piece it back together.

While she didn't relate to her character being an alcoholic, she could understand some of the complexities that come with being a parent.

Speaking on the red carpet, she added: "Not everyone ends up having the journey with motherhood that they have hoped or had planned.

"We're all flawed and imperfect, and Ella is kind of on some level repeating some sort of familial patterns as far as stuffing feelings down."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.