Carly Pearce, 34, diagnosed with a heart condition: 'I've got to take this seriously'

Carly Pearce has shared a difficult diagnosis with fans after revealing she has been "dealing with some health issues".

The country music singer, 34, posted an emotional video, which you can watch below, on Instagram in which she revealed she has been diagnosed with a heart condition called pericarditis.

Pericarditis is "swelling and irritation of the thin, sac-like tissue surrounding the heart", according to the Mayo Clinic, which "often causes sharp chest pain, which could spread to the shoulders and neck".

WATCH: Carly Pearce reveals she's been diagnosed with a heart condition

Other symptoms include fatigue, coughing, swelling of the legs or feet, low-grade fever, shortness of breath, and heart palpitations.

"I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life, so I feel like this deserves the same honesty," she began.

"You guys know that I've been dealing with some health issues and through that, I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue, and I've been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist, and I still want to be out on the road."

Explaining how her condition will impact her live shows – she is currently on the road with Tim McGraw for his Standing Room Only Tour – Carly continued: "We have all decided that it is in my best interest as I'm healing to alter my shows a little bit.

© Getty Images Carly has been diagnosed with pericarditis

"So, if my shows look a little bit different, just know it's because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now. And that doesn't mean I'm not going to be completely fine, it just means right now I've got to really take this seriously."

Reassuring her fans, she added: "If you are coming to the shows, if you are gonna be a part of any of the amazing things we have going on with [my album] Hummingbird, it is all gonna be great. It just might look a little different so I'm asking for a little bit of grace."

© Getty Images Carly's condition means she needs to alter her live shows

Carly then encouraged her followers to prioritize their health, saying: "And truly, more importantly, if any of you are dealing with any kind of health stuff, or aren't – I'm a young, healthy person that really watches what I eat and exercises, and this happened to me.

"I just want to use my platform to tell you to take care of your body and listen to it. And just know that if it's trying to tell you something, it's gonna tell you."

© Getty Images Carly encourage fans to prioritize their health

Carly signed off: "I love you guys and I'll see you soon."

The "We Don't Fight Anymore" singer was inundated with well-wishes and "love and prayers" from her followers.