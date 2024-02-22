Wendy Williams diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia

Wendy Williams has been formally diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) amid a long battle with other health issues.

The former radio host, 59, has long been open about her health issues, including Graves' Disease and Lymphedema. As further rumors have swirled about her health since the cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, Wendy's care team shared a personal update with fans on February 22 to set the record straight.

"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD)", the statement read.

© Johnny Nunez Wendy in 2023

This comes as "questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions", according to the statement.

Wendy's care team reportedly chose to share this news "after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances".

The statement insisted that Wendy "is still able to do many things for herself", adding that "she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."

© NBC Wendy Williams in 2021

The news comes ahead of a Lifetime two-part documentary spotlighting Wendy's personal life over the past two years, set to be released on February 24 and 25. The network reportedly received "unparalleled access" to her and her family's life in the show.

PEOPLE reported that Wendy entered a facility to treat "cognitive issues" in April 2023, where she remains "to this day".