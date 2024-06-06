Taylor Swift's insane pre-concert regime revealed

Taylor Swift is set to dazzle the UK with her highly anticipated Eras Tour, kicking off tomorrow in Edinburgh.

As fans eagerly await the superstar's arrival, the question of how she maintains her incredible energy levels during her three-hour performances is one you might wonder.

Taylor trains rigorously by singing her full setlist while jogging or taking a brisk walk on a treadmill as part of her pre concert ritual.

Reflecting on her commitment to touring, Taylor previously shared with Time magazine, “I knew this tour was harder than anything I’d ever done before by a long shot. I finally, for the very first time, physically prepared correctly. I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans and not lose my train of thought. Learning choreography is not my strong suit.”

Taylor began her intense training regimen six months before the Eras Tour kicked off in March in Glendale, Arizona last year.

Her training routine included daily treadmill sessions where she would run while singing the entire Eras setlist aloud—running for fast songs and jogging or walking quickly for slower songs.

This was complemented by a specialized strength, conditioning, and weights program at her gym, Dogpound, and three months of dance lessons.

“I wanted to get it in my bones,” Taylor explained. “I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans and not lose my train of thought. Learning choreography is not my strong suit.”

She credited choreographer Mandy Moore, recommended by her friend Emma Stone, for transforming her relationship with choreography.

“Mandy completely changed my relationship to choreography, and somehow got into my brain and figured out exactly how I would think about things,” Taylor said. Stone’s endorsement carried significant weight: “I’ve known her since we were 17, and I told her all about the tour—I’m always bouncing ideas off my friends.”

Taylor envisioned the Eras Tour with elements of Broadway and a cinematic experience, showcasing various dance styles and performances. “I wanted it to show people so many different types of dance and performance,” she said. “Em said, ‘Mandy’s your girl.’”

The 15 UK shows are projected to boost the country’s economy by almost £1 billion. Fans, known as Swifties, are expected to spend an average of £848 each on tickets, accommodation, travel, new outfits, drinks, and pre-show parties as they flock to venues across the country, including eight colossal nights at Wembley Stadium.

According to experts at Barclays bank, Swifties will spend lavishly when Taylor arrives in town.

Since the tour kicked off last year, Taylor has shattered numerous records, including becoming the first artist to gross more than $1 billion from a single tour in December, surpassing Sir Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.