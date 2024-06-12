Gayle King's appearance in swimwear at 69 has fans wondering the same thing

Gayle King stunned fans when she graced the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue recently - and the compliments keep on coming.

The CBS Mornings host rehashed a snapshot of herself in a bright orange one-piece on Instagram on Tuesday sparking an influx of questions.

Gayle - and Oprah Daily - had posted the stunning photo of herself posing up a storm in a tropical location to promote the secret to her "gleamy skin".

It redirected fans to an article by Gayle's makeup artist, Raedawn Johnson, talking about recreating her client's flawless look.

However, fans were determined to know more of Gayle's secrets to looking and feeling so confident at 69.

She was bombarded with fans wondering "how do you look so amazing?" and asking: "Do you work out?"

There were also plenty of curious fans wondering if she'd followed her best friend, Oprah Winfrey's weight loss footsteps and turned to medication. "Ozempic?" some questioned.

Gayle famously lost weight in 2016 when she shed 30 pounds by going down Oprah's path of using Weight Watchers.

She went from 184.5 pounds to 156.8 pounds and spilled some of her secrets to Oprah when she told her famous friend that she works out for an hour, five to six times a week.

Gayle also ensures she mixes it up with cardio and strength workouts but can't stress more the importance of the latter insisting: "Muscle really does burn calories faster. For me, that's been the case."

"I'm not saying I like working out," she told Elle. "I'm just saying I do it. I do the treadmill, I do the elliptical and I do weights. But I'm not going to sit here and say, 'Oh, my God, I love it.'"

Gayle was overjoyed with her SI photos and said while on location in Mexico, that it was a dream come true. "I never in a million years thought I would be standing here in a bathing suit for Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit], but here I am, which says to me that sometimes people can dream, God can dream, the universe can dream a bigger dream than you can ever think for yourself."