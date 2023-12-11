Celebrities often aren't afraid to show off their best swimwear snaps, whether they're enjoying beach trips, hot tubs or relaxing poolside.

Jennifer Lopez, 54, Salma Hayek, 57, and Goldie Hawn, 78, are just some of the stars who have proven that your confidence in bikinis and swimsuits doesn't have to decline with age – as that classic saying goes, "Age is just a number!"

See more inspirational stars over 50 who have become poster girls for body confidence...

Catherine Zeta-Jones © Instagram If khaki plunging one-pieces weren't already on your holiday wardrobe wish list, they are now thanks to Catherine Zeta-Jones. The Wednesday actress channelled European glamour, teaming her swimsuit with an oversized hat and sunglasses. Simply layer a floaty maxi dress over the top for a sunset Aperol Spritz trip and you've got the perfect beach daywear.

Claudia Schiffer © Instagram Claudia Schiffer's colourful boho bikini will have you dreaming of warmer climates. Giving us a lesson in mix-and-match swimwear, the model highlighted her toned abs in a blue patterned bikini top with red and yellow detailing which contrasted with her red bottoms.

Jennifer Lopez © Instagram With an enviable collection of swimwear to choose from, Jennifer Lopez always looks incredible. We love it when she ditches her glam squad for an au naturel look, as she did in this snap which shows the Maid in Manhatten actress with her hair styled into an effortlessly messy bun alongside her ultra-high-waist white one-piece.

Demi Moore © Instagram Lounging around at her outdoor swimming pool, Demi Moore modelled a beautiful blue string bikini.

Jennifer Aniston © Instagram Soaking up the sun, Jennifer Aniston looked every inch the beach babe in her mismatched black and Barbie pink bikini, which perfectly offset her tan. Add a straw hat to shield your eyes from the sun and voila!

Jane Seymour © Instagram Jane Seymour was a lady in red as she posed up a storm on a boat, showcasing her long legs in a flattering swimsuit. The lace-up plunging neckline and bold pop of colour are sure to turn heads.

Courteney Cox Courteney Cox wasted no time having a hot tub photoshoot with David Beckham – especially since they were wearing matching black attire. While only the top of the Friends actress' triangle bikini is visible, the thin tie straps paired with a chunky gold necklace and smokey eyes make for a very chic ensemble.

Goldie Hawn © Instagram Move over LBD, there's a new fashion staple on the block – the little black swimsuit. Goldie Hawn chose thin straps and a straight neckline for hers as she soaked up the sun on a beach day with her son.

Lisa Rinna © Instagram A boat trip calls for your most trusty swimwear, and what better option than Lisa Rinna's classic black swimsuit? Opt for a low V-neck and oversized sunglasses to ooze effortless glam.

Halle Berry © Instagram Actress Halle Berry is not shy about showing off her toned figure, regularly uploading bikini snaps to social media. One of our favourite swimwear pieces she has modelled is her pastel bikini, which she teamed with her hair styled in beach waves.

Salma Hayek © Instagram Salma Hayek celebrated National Bikini Day by slipping her sculpted figure into a patterned two-piece swimsuit in an idyllic hotel pool. "Happy #NationalBikiniDay! Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback," she wrote.

Elizabeth Hurley © Instagram The founder of the Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear collection is not short of bikinis! She brought the sunshine in this vibrant yellow two-piece, perfect for highlighting a golden tan.

Elle Macpherson © Instagram Supermodel Elle Macpherson was the epitome of effortless elegance in this strong bikini, layered underneath a white and beige cover-up.

