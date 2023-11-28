CBS Mornings' Gayle King, 68, turns heads in bold swimsuit photo with lookalike niece

Gayle King is keeping the traditions going. The 68-year-old star took to Instagram on Monday and treated fans to her annual swimsuit snapshot alongside her striking niece, Mekenzye Schwab.

The CBS Mornings host wowed in a stunning yellow one-piece as she walked behind Mekenzye, who was wearing a matching swimsuit. "Back by popular demand: Our annual Thanksgiving swimsuit photo shoot with fav niece @mknzschwb," Gayle wrote.

"It all started as a joke in 2017 where I was making fun of Mekenzye and now it’s turned into a thing."

WATCH: Gayle King stuns fans with views on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' affair

The pair posed up a storm on the beach in Cancun, Mexico and both looked dazzling. Their lush surroundings, complete with the white sandy beach and bright blue skies left fans wishing they were there.

Gayle then shared photos from over the years as her social media followers marveled at how she seems to be ageing in reverse. "Super cute! Auntie-Niece duo doesn’t get any better," wrote one, while a second added: "How is it possible you just look better every single year?????," and a third quipped: "Showing them how it is done."

Mekenzye also shared photos and kindly captioned them: "Can I at least get a consolation prize for attempting to keep up with my aunt?"

Gayle makes fitness and diet a priority and once revealed to her good friend, Oprah Winfrey, that she works out for an hour, five to six times a week. She mixes it up with cardio and strength workouts but can't stress more the importance of the latter.

"Before I was doing cardio, cardio, cardio," she told Oprah. "And I wasn't losing weight the way I'm losing now. Jim [her trainer] said to me that building up muscle really does burn calories faster. For me, that's been the case."

She lost more than 20 pounds with the help of her personal trainer and she's determined to keep the weight off. Not that she believes in completely denying herself of a treat or two.

© Getty Gayle is good friends with Oprah

During her chat with Oprah, she said: "I deny myself nothing. Some people don't eat pasta or bread or sweets ever. I love those foods too much. So for the most part, I eat healthy, but if I go to a party or on vacation, I'm going to enjoy it; then I work extra hard to get back to where I was.

"I've learned that when you gain weight quickly, you can lose it quickly."

Gayle makes time for exercise almost every day

Gayle also confessed to Elle that she doesn't always enjoy her workouts but knows they're a necessity."I try to figure out a way to get some kind of exercise. I've been reading this book about the joy of movement, and I do think there's something to that.

"I'm not saying I like working out. I'm just saying I do it. I do the treadmill, I do the elliptical and I do weights. But I'm not going to sit here and say, 'Oh, my God, I love it.'"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.