Sharon Osbourne's worry over Ozzy Osbourne following his ongoing health battle

Sharon Osbourne has been married to husband Ozzy Osbourne for 41 years and is devoted to the legendary rock star.

During recent times, it's been difficult for the pair of them, as Ozzy has faced a lot of health setbacks.

On Monday night, Sharon was asked how her husband was doing by Hollywood actress Sharon Stone, as the pair embraced on the red carpet at The Bikeriders premiere in LA.

Watch Sharon Osbourne talk about Ozzy Osbourne's health

In the video that can be viewed above, Sharon can be seen shaking her head after being asked, with the actress responding: "I'm so sorry".

Ozzy, 75, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003, and more recently suffered a fall in 2019, which dislodged metal rods that had been placed in his spine after he was involved in a quad bike crash in 2003.

This resulted in Ozzy undergoing multiple back surgeries. In February 2023, the Black Sabbath frontman was forced to cancel his upcoming tour due to his health.

He said: "As you may all know, four years ago this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.

"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) treatment, my body is still physically weak."

In May 2022 he revealed he was awaiting surgery on his neck, with Sharon saying the procedure would: "determine the rest of his life."

He underwent the surgery in June 2022, and said he was comfortable recovering, but is yet to return to the stage full time, though he did make a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in his native Birmingham in August 2022.

Sharon has been by Ozzy's side throughout all of this. In 2017, the couple renewed their vows in a secret ceremony at The Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, which took place without the knowledge of their three children, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack.

Addressing their second wedding, Ozzy called it "a new beginning" for the couple. "I think that everyone should reaffirm their marriage," he told HELLO!

"I walked out of the ceremony feeling completely refreshed: I know my wife loves me and she knows how much I love her. I'm excited for whatever our future holds," he added.