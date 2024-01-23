Sharon Osbourne admits she tried to end her life after husband Ozzy's affair

Sharon Osbourne shared the heartbreaking confession that she tried to take her own life after she learned her husband, Ozzy, was having an affair in 2016.

The 71-year-old temporarily split from the Black Sabbath frontman, 75, after she discovered emails that revealed he had been unfaithful with celebrity hairdresser, Michelle Pugh, between 2012 and 2016.

WATCH: Inside Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's wild love story

At the time, the couple's spokesman confirmed that they "mutually agreed" that Ozzy would move out of their marital home.

According to reports, Sharon recalled the trauma of Ozzy's infidelity during her stage tour last week, revealing she almost overdosed after discovering the news.

"He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that," she said on Sunday during the London leg of her show, according to The Mirror.

Sharon added: "But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills."

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne split for 5 months in 2016

Speaking on stage with friend Jane Moore, Sharon continued: "I just thought, 'My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves'.

"So, I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me."

Sharon confirmed the couple's split during an appearance on The Talk in 2016. "I'm 63 years of age, and I can't keep living like this," she said. "I've been avoiding looking at any pictures or reading anything.

© Vinnie Zuffante Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne married in 1982

"I know what's going on. I don't need to read about or see about it. It's like putting salt in a wound. I don't need to... He's back, and now I'm out of the house."

Speaking about Ozzy's affair, Sharon previously told HELLO! "I felt like a fool. It was as though everyone else had known about it and that everybody was laughing at me. I felt very humiliated and belittled."

After five months apart, the couple – who married in 1982 and share three children, Amy, 40, Kelly, 39, and Jack, 38 – reunited and went on to renew their wedding vows after 35 years of marriage in 2017.

Sharon and Ozzy renewed their vows in a secret ceremony at The Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, which took place without the knowledge of their three children.

Ozzy admitted that their second wedding was "a new beginning" for the couple. "I think that everyone should reaffirm their marriage," he told HELLO!

"I walked out of the ceremony feeling completely refreshed: I know my wife loves me and she knows how much I love her. I’m excited for whatever our future holds."

© Getty Images Sharon and Ozzy with their children Kelly and Jack

The former X Factor judge and her husband also split in 2013 when Ozzy suffered a drug relapse. In her autobiography Unbreakable, Sharon admitted that she had considered a divorce before Ozzy sought professional medical help.

"It's a disease that not only hurts the person that has the disease, but it hurts the family," she said on The Talk.

© Getty Images Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne appear to be stronger than ever

"It hurts people that love you and we're dealing with it. We've dealt with worse, and we will deal with it, and this too shall pass," she added.

Both Ozzy and Sharon have also stood by one another during their health struggles, including when Sharon was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002, and when Ozzy found out he had Parkinson's disease in 2003.

