The couple shared news as they re-launched their The Osbournes Podcast

Ozzy Osbourne has been plagued with ill health over the last few years and sadly, he still has a long way to go.

Speaking on The Osbournes Podcast on Tuesday, Ozzy and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, opened up about the Black Sabbath rocker's battle with Parkinson's disease and his agonizing spinal injury.

With two of their children, Kelly and Jack, by their side, they detailed his recovery from a fall in the middle of the night which led to spinal surgery, which they claim has left him "crippled".

Now, Ozzy is preparing to go back under the knife again in the hopes some of his mobility will return.

He said that while his neck "has been fixed," two vertebrae in his back have disintegrated and he needs a small metal rod inserted into his spine.

"Right now I'm in a lot of pain," he confessed as he and Sharon confirmed he would need "surgery number four".

© Getty Images The family have returned with The Osbournes Podcast after two years

They also explained how the fall in 2019 happened. "I went to the bathroom one night, the lights were out and it was pitch black," he said. "I misjudged the bed and landed flat on my face. I hit the ground so hard, I just lay there.

"I knew I had done some damage. I wasn't in pain, but the way I hit the ground. I said 'Sharon, I think I broke my neck'."

© Getty Ozzy is going to need further surgery

Ozzy was advised that he would need spinal surgery or face being paralyzed. However, he believes the treatment ultimately made things much worse. "He's crippled me," he told his children.

Despite what he is going through, Ozzy says he's determined to get back on stage and perform one day. "I couldn't do a gig right now," the musician confessed, but said: "I'm working towards it."

© Getty Images Ozzy and Sharon are planning to move back to the UK after years in Los Angeles with their family

Sharon said her husband was having singing lessons again and added: "It's working great."

While his mobility has been severely impacted by his spinal injury, Ozzy insists his well-documented battle with Parkinson's is not troubling to him.

© Getty Kelly said she moved back in with her parents after receiving treatment for addiction

"I never think about it," he said. "It's so mild. If I don't take the medication, I tremor a little bit in the morning. But I'm fine."

Sharon also confirmed the couple were planning to move back to their home country of England from California."I'm planning, I'm gonna try it. We are going to see," she said when son Jack asked if they were leaving Los Angeles for the UK.

© Getty Ozzy is hopeful that he will one day return to the stage

"I feel I want to go home. I want to give your father a chance to not be photographed going in and out of doctors offices.

"I want him to have some dignity and life and we can do that more in England, than we can here."