Dylan Dreyer's fans can't get over her latest grocery store receipt as she shares new photos

Dylan Dreyer has embarked on an exciting trip to the UK to report on Royal Ascot for NBC, and she's having the best time!

What's more, the Today Show star has been taking advantage of the supermarkets across the pond, and has had fun finding some new products in popular food chain Waitrose, which has left her fans in awe for several reasons, mainly due to the cost in comparison to the United States.

Dylan took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of her shopping trolley, which was packed with an assortment of gluten free items, which her entire family will be able to enjoy, following their move to a gluten free diet in 2023 to support her oldest son Calvin, who is celiac.

In the caption, Dylan wrote: "Not sure I thought this through but the price was right!! And I found some fun foods! (And an adorable hand soap too!)"

Dylan purchased 17 items for a total of £41.30, which equates to $52.30.

Comments included: "I can't believe you got all of that for so little," while another wrote: "That's so reasonable!" A third added: "And look how much cheaper groceries are in the UK vs the US! And that’s Waitrose a higher end UK grocery store!"

Dylan's sons will no doubt be thrilled with the purchases from the UK, which include gluten free Twix cookies and gluten free Belgium chocolate wafers.

She also purchased a lot of gluten free flour, which will come in handy for the food she makes with oldest son Calvin, six, in their "Cooking with Cal" segment on Today.

Cooking for Dylan and her family has become incredibly important over the past year, after Calvin was diagnosed with Celiac Disease.

After getting the diagnosis, the household all transformed their diets to gluten-free to accommodate Calvin, and Dylan regularly shares gluten free recipes and pictures of herself creating gluten-free alternatives for her family.

Dylan opened up about Calvin's diagnosis on the Today Show last year, where she was joined by her little boy. Calvin described his symptoms to be a "sharp pain, every day, not a different pain, always a sharp pain."

The mom-of-three mentioned that he'd frequently ask to be excused from the dinner table, and he responded that it was because his "belly hurt, and I had to lay on the couch."

Calvin revealed that now he was feeling "terrific" and a "thousand percent better," with Dylan describing it all as a "huge transition for everyone in the family."