Michael Schumacher's heartbreaking health situation: reclusive life and everything we know

Michael Schumacher is considered an all-time great when it comes to Formula One racing, but the former Ferrari legend, 55, has led a reclusive life away from the public eye for the past 11 years since he was involved in a tragic skiing accident.

The seven-time world champion's life was changed forever in December 2013 when he and his family were skiing in Meribel in the French Alps, where Michael sustained a devastating head injury and was placed into an induced coma.

Since then, his wife Corinna and their two children, daughter Gina-Maria, 27, and son Mick, 25, have kept the details of his condition and current health under wraps, choosing to live in private at their family's estate.

© Getty Michael Schumacher during the preview to the Italian F1 Grand Prix on September 1, 2005 in Monza, Italy

Here's what we know about the racing icon's devastating health situation and his life since the accident.

WATCH: Michael Schumacher's devastating accident and health condition

Michael Schumacher's most recent health update – what we know

As mentioned, the exact condition of Michael's health currently is private. In 2023, however, fans were given a rare insight into how the racing driver copes day-to-day.

Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt, who worked with the former champion for more than a decade, gave a sad update to French newspaper L'Equipe: "Michael is here, so I don’t miss him. [But he] is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him."

He added: "His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That’s all there is to say. Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1."

Michael's brother, Ralf, said a similar thing to Bild newspaper in Germany: "Fortunately, advanced medical science provides many opportunities. However, nothing is like it used to be."

What happened to Michael Schumacher explained

Michael sustained a devastating and near-fatal head injury in December 2013 while skiing in the Alps. While descending a mountain in an off-piste area, he fell and hit his head on a rock sustaining a head injury which also damaged his helmet. Doctors said at the time that he would have likely died on impact if he hadn't been wearing a helmet.

Due to suffering a traumatic brain injury, Michael was placed into an induced coma. By April of the following year, he began to show promising signs and consciousness so he was taken out of the coma before then being transferred to a rehabilitation centre in Switzerland for further care.

© Getty Michael Schumacher suffered a tragic accident, ten years ago on 29 December 2013

In September, after receiving treatment and care at the Lausanne University Hospital, he was then taken home to continue his ongoing recovery at the family's estate, Villa La Reserve' located on the edge of Lake Geneva in the town of Gland near Nyon.

Why Michael Schumacher's health is kept private

Michael's wife Corinna has staunchly protected Michael – who was a global sporting icon at the height of his fame and at one point was the highest-paid athlete in the world – from the public gaze since his accident.

The family have, occasionally, spoken out about his accident in general and their relationship with their father, but the finer details on how he is are kept under wraps.

© Getty Michael and Corinna married in August 1995

Eddie Jordan, businessman and former motorsport team owner, has a close relationship with the family and gave an sight into the struggle they have with regard to public and media interest in Michael's health.

"It's been nearly ten years now and Corinna has not been able to go to a party, to lunch or this or that, she's like a prisoner because everyone would want to talk to her about Michael when she doesn't need reminding of it every minute," he told The Sun.

Michael's son Mick has followed in his father's footsteps View post on Instagram

"[Corinna] has set out some rules, I know her very well and a long time before Michael Schumacher. She's a lovely girl… I made an effort to go see Michael in the early days and Corinna refused, and rightfully so because too many people wanted to go see him.

"Jean Todt was given the privilege to go see him because of how close they were from their time together at Ferrari which is completely understandable. I was not able to go see Michael and they said, 'We love you Eddie and we've been involved with you for a very long time, but we do need privacy and safeguard of Michael.'"

© Clive Mason Michael Schumacher is seven-time world champion

What his family have said about his health and progress

In January, when Michael's 55th birthday came around, his children spoke out in celebration of their dad. Gina took to social media to share a tribute to him with a throwback photo as she wrote: "Throwback to our karting times". She added the hashtag "keep fighting".

Her brother, Mick, who has followed in his dad's footsteps and become a racing driver himself, said at the time: "Happy birthday to the best Dad ever."

© Getty Mick Schumacher is a Reserve Driver of Mercedes

In 2021, a Netflix documentary titled Schumacher was released and is the only film to have been approved by his family.

Michael's wife and children contributed to the documentary and speak of how proud they are of him, however, they do not go into detail about his current condition.

© Getty Michael with his wife, Corinna, in 2010

Instead, the documentary is more an ode to his incredibly successful career in racing and his time at Ferrari and is peppered with archive footage, rarely-seen interviews and moments from his life before the accident.

In one part of the documentary, Corinna can be heard saying: "He shows me how strong he is every day." She added: "I miss Michael every day. But it's not just me who misses him. It's the children, the family, his father, everyone around him. Everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here - different, but here."