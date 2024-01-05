Michael Schumacher's rarely seen daughter Gina-Maria and protégé son Mick

Michael Schumacher is known as one of Formula 1 racing’s all-time greats as the joint-record holder of seven World Drivers' Championship titles.

Tragically, Michael, now 55, suffered a devastating and life-changing head injury in 2013 following a skiing accident in Meribel, France, which left him housebound.

The racing star is cared for by his wife Corinna, with whom he shares two children, his daughter Gina-Maria, 26, and his son Mick, 24.

© Getty Michael Schumacher

Find out about Michael Schumacher’s children below…

Michael Schumacher's son Mick

Just like his famous father, Mick also races in Formula 1 and is the reserve driver for the Mercedes AMG team.

When Mick first started his career in motorsport in 2008, he drove under the pseudonym 'Mick Betsch', his mother's maiden name, to avoid attention due to his dad’s career.

© Getty Mick Schumacher is a Reserve Driver of Mercedes

Mick’s racing starting number is 47, which is particularly significant.

On his website, Mick explains: "I chose the starting number 47 for several reasons, and all these reasons make it the ideal number for me. My favorite number is 4, and I can find myself in everything it stands for - responsibility, curiosity, determination. Plus, I won a championship with it.

“The 7 stands for my father. The 4 and the 7 together make a unit of the two of us. And the fact that our family's birthdays added together make 47 feels to me like a confirmation of that choice."

© Getty Mick's biggest supporter is his mother, Corinna Schumacher, pictured with him in Azerbaijan in April last year

Mick also races using the same abbreviation MSC as his father.

He says: "For many years, the racing abbreviation stood for the best driver in Formula 1, my father. As a tribute to him and as an emotional gift to his fans, I have chosen the same acronym. I will do my best to live up to these letters and honour him with them."

Mick was sadly with his father at the time of his skiing accident. Mick was just 14 at the time when the pair went off-piste and Michael fell and hit his head.

Out of respect, Mick doesn’t post about his dad on his Instagram account, however, he does share other aspects of his life and is currently dating Danish model Laila Hasanovic.

© Instagram Mick Schumacher is currently dating Danish model Laila Hasanovic

Michael Schumacher's daughter Gina-Maria

Gina is successful in sport just like her brother and dad. Gina was the European champion in western-style horse riding, has won the FEI European Reining Championship and often competes in equestrian competitions.

Back in 2018 Gina revealed that she had the opportunity to get into car racing but decided otherwise. "I went to go karting for a season with my dad, but I preferred the horses,” she told TV network NDR.

© Instagram Mick and Gina, Michael's two children, share a great relationship

We often see Gina sharing clips and photos of her horse riding achievements on her Instagram page and in a rare post about her father this January, Gina shared a past photo of herself, Mick and their dad. “Happy Birthday Papa! [heart emoji] throwback to one of many of our adventures.”

Recently posting a video of herself during a competition, she wrote: "Every day I wake up and get to do what I love. I’m grateful for my horses, team, friends & family, that I get to share my passion with! What are you grateful/thankful for?"

In December, Gina introduced the world to her new dog with a sweet photo and wrote: “Everyone meet PAUL! The cutest. For everyone that wants to know, he is a mini-Australian shepherd.”

In her romantic life, Gina is in a relationship with showjumper Iain Bethke.