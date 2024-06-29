Prince Louis and Prince George's most adorable brother moments

The bond between Prince Louis and Prince George couldn't be sweeter. Having attended countless royal events together, the pair have been spotted sharing the most adorable moments.

Earlier this month, the Princess of Wales stepped out alongside her sons for her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis at Trooping the Colour, and the event didn't disappoint.

Not only did eager royal watchers get to see Kate for the first time, but Prince George also channelled his role as the elder brother in a touching moment with little Louis, which you can see in the video below.

Prince George is the ultimate big brother to Prince Louis

Keep scrolling to see more of Prince Louis and Prince George's sweetest brother moments…

1/ 5 © Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock Christmas smiles On their annual Christmas walk around at St Mary's church in Sandringham last year, George and Louis shared a smile as they met with well-wishers and received gifts. The day was full of sweet moments between the Wales children and their cousins Mia and Lena Tindall, at one point George even gave Louis one of the Teddy bears he received - so adorable!

2/ 5 © Samir Hussein Into the church In 2022, the Christmas walkabout saw George join his mother in ushering Louis into the church. George was seen sweetly putting his arm out to help show his brother the way.



3/ 5 © Karwai Tang Royal giggles At Trooping the Colour in 2023, George was pictured stifling a giggle with his sister, Princess Charlotte. The brother-sister duo couldn't help but laugh when Louis kept waving to crowds long after they had both stopped. George could be seen smiling at his little brother as Louis confidently waved to onlookers.





4/ 5 © Chris Jackson Protecting the candle at all costs Who can forget candle-gate last year? The Wales trio along with their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended Kate's Together at Christmas Carol Service last year and whilst holding their advent candles, Louis hilariously blew out his sister Charlotte's flame. As the scene unfolded George looked at his cheeky brother and saw the best course of action was to shield his own candle with his hand.

5/ 5 © Samir Hussein Balcony moments

Prince Louis has been the king of dramatic facial expressions over the years, and his balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour was no exception. Louis was seen pouting his lips and George felt it best to intervene giving him a friendly tap on the shoulder.



