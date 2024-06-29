Prince Louis and Prince George's most adorable brother moments

Not only did eager royal watchers get to see Kate for the first time, but Prince George also channelled his role as the elder brother in a touching moment with little Louis, which you can see in the video below.
Keep scrolling to see more of Prince Louis and Prince George's sweetest brother moments…
1/5
Christmas smiles
On their annual Christmas walk around at St Mary's church in Sandringham last year, George and Louis shared a smile as they met with well-wishers and received gifts.
The day was full of sweet moments between the Wales children and their cousins Mia and Lena Tindall, at one point George even gave Louis one of the Teddy bears he received - so adorable!
2/5
Into the church
In 2022, the Christmas walkabout saw George join his mother in ushering Louis into the church. George was seen sweetly putting his arm out to help show his brother the way.
3/5
Royal giggles
At Trooping the Colour in 2023, George was pictured stifling a giggle with his sister, Princess Charlotte. The brother-sister duo couldn't help but laugh when Louis kept waving to crowds long after they had both stopped. George could be seen smiling at his little brother as Louis confidently waved to onlookers.
As the scene unfolded George looked at his cheeky brother and saw the best course of action was to shield his own candle with his hand.
5/5
Balcony moments
Prince Louis has been the king of dramatic facial expressions over the years, and his balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour was no exception.
Louis was seen pouting his lips and George felt it best to intervene giving him a friendly tap on the shoulder.
