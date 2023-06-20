Prince Louis and big brother George receive sympathy from royal watchers amid balcony behaviour

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal watchers on Saturday when their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, joined them on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The whole family looked smart in an array of sophisticated ensembles, but it was the balcony behaviour of Prince George and Prince Louis that elicited sympathy from royal watchers, who felt sorry for the youngsters.

Clips from their time on the balcony saw Prince George repeatedly rubbing his eyes and coughing into his hand, while Louis and Prince William repeatedly sneezed – most likely caused by hay fever, which their mother, Princess Kate, also struggles with.

Royal watchers were quick to sympathise with the royal sneezes, writing on social media: "I was at trooping the colour and the tree pollen was making us cough and sneeze lots. The pollen count was really high," while another commented: "My hay fever was bad yesterday too."

Another fan noted that Duchess Sophie seemed to be suffering too, writing: "Sophie was sneezing as well, there must’ve been something in the air."

SEE: Princess Charlotte injured at Trooping the Colour – watch video

Indeed, the royal family and their fans were far from alone when it came to hay fever last weekend, with Boots reporting a 32% increase in sales of hay fever treatments last week compared with the week before, marking the biggest week for hay fever sales at Boots this year.

© Getty Royal watchers sympathised with the young royals

The pharmacy has plenty on offer to ease hay fever, though. "There is a range of hay fever relief products available – from tablets to nasal sprays – and our pharmacists can help you find which ones are suitable for you," says Boots' superintendent pharmacist Claire Nevinson.

"If over-the-counter remedies are not proving effective, speak to your GP or pharmacist or consider visiting our Boots Online Doctor, which offers a Hay Fever Treatment service for prescription-only medicines," Claire continues.

© Getty The whole Wales family appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace

She adds that self-help measures to ease symptoms include putting Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen, wearing wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting into your eyes, and showering and changing your clothes after you have been outside to wash pollen off.

MORE: Princess Charlotte and great aunt Duchess Sophie share sweet moment during Trooping the Colour

"You could also use more than one product to relieve symptoms. For example, you could start with a hay fever tablet to provide overall relief but if you find that a particular symptom requires further relief, such as a runny nose, you could consider adding on a nasal spray for hay fever if appropriate."

We hope the royals have someone on hand to help with their hay fever woes!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness hub