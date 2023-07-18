Did Prince George and Princess Charlotte break this Wimbledon rule?

The young royals joined the Prince and Princess of Wales in the royal box for the men's final

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to watch the thrilling men's final on the last day of the Wimbledon tournament on Sunday.

The young royals watched the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic from the front row of the royal box on Centre Court.

But did George, nine, and Charlotte, eight, break a Wimbledon rule?

It has been widely reported that children are not allowed to sit in the royal box.

In 1999, the Duchess of Kent was reportedly upset by this rule after she asked the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) if she could invite the 12-year-old son of one of her late friends into the royal box as a heartfelt gesture.

Sadly, her request was turned down, with an apology released by then-club chairman John Curry.

The statement read: "I regret any unintentional hurt this may have caused to her Royal Highness. Because of demand for space in the royal box, we also ask that, apart from children of the royal family, children are not invited as they exclude other worthy people from attending, many of whom contribute to tennis."

© Getty George and Charlotte sat in the front row of the royal box

© Getty Prince George and Princess Charlotte couldn't take their eyes of the tennis tournament

Whether the same rules still apply at Wimbledon is unclear. Regarding entry into the royal box, its official website says: "The Royal Box has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922. The Royal Box has 74 seats. They are dark green Lloyd Loom wicker chairs.

"British and overseas Royal Families are invited as well as heads of government, people from the world of tennis, commercial partners, British armed forces, prominent media organisations, supporters of British tennis and other walks of life.

"Invitations come from the Chairman of the All England Club, taking into account suggestions from members of The Championships’ Organising Committee, The Lawn Tennis Association and other relevant sources."

MORE: Prince Louis hopeful for Wimbledon ball boy debut as Princess Kate reveals he has been 'practising'

© Getty Charlotte made her debut at the tournament

© Getty The young royals appeared to celebrate Carlos Alcaraz's win

Wimbledon's website states that it welcomes children of all ages, but babies and little ones under five are not allowed into Show Courts (Centre Court, No.1, No. 2, No. 3, 12 and 18).

Meanwhile, children over five and under the age of 16 are allowed into all courts accompanied by an adult providing they have their own seat.

George attended the tennis tournament for the first time at the age of eight last summer, while Sunday marked Charlotte's debut at the Championships. See highlights from their family outing in the clip below...

WATCH: George and Charlotte join William and Kate at Wimbledon

The young royals clearly share their parents' passion for sport and were animated as they watched the nail-biting final.