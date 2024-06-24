Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lorraine Kelly halts GMB as she reveals details of pregnant daughter Rosie's engagement
Lorraine Kelly halts GMB as she reveals details of daughter Rosie's engagement

Rosie Kelly confirmed her engagement over the weekend

Lorraine Kelly smiling© Shutterstock
Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Lorraine Kelly has expressed her joy following the news of her daughter Rosie's engagement over the weekend. 

Chatting to Susanna Reid and Adil Ray on Monday's Good Morning Britain, the 64-year-old presenter opened up about the surprise proposal as she heaped praise on her future son-in-law Steve. 

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly celebrates happy family news

"Rosie and her Steve got engaged, which is fantastic - he is wonderful," she shared. "He's had the ring for quite some time, got it sorted out, did the whole thing." 

She added: "He asked Steve [Lorraine's husband] permission, went down on one knee. It's quite confusing Susanna, it's quite confusing. When I shout Steve they both turn around… We'll have to sort that out at some stage. 

"But it's great, I will get a son! It's just lovely. He's a smashing fella and a lovely family so we're absolutely delighted."

View post on Instagram
 

Her daughter Rosie, who is pregnant with her first child, confirmed her engagement to partner Steve in a heartwarming Instagram post during their babymoon. 

"There are too many lovely things going on and I’m not quite sure what to do with myself," she wrote. "Everyone always told me you’ll know when it’s about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back @stevewhite94. 

"The biggest thank you ever to @elizabethmacdonaldjewels for being so sneaky and helping to design the most beautiful ring. Going for a lie down now…"

mother and daughter dressed smartly© Instagram
Lorraine with her daughter Rosie

Back in April, 30-year-old Rosie confirmed her pregnancy – and later exclusively told HELLO!, she was having a little girl. "This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born," Lorraine told HELLO! in May. 

"Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real." 

family posing for lunch © Instagram
The TV presenter is looking forward to becoming a grandmother

Rosie, who lives in the London with her partner, found out she was pregnant on New Year's Eve, "right after buying loads of alcohol and a cold-meat platter, which I then couldn't touch," she said with a laugh. 

By mother's intuition, Lorraine already had an inkling that something was different. "I thought she was looking a wee bit peaky, but I had no idea it was that, so it was the best possible surprise," she noted. "Of course, I cried when I found out – and Rosie's dad Steve is thrilled to bits, too."

