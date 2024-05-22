Lorraine Kelly puts 'ghastly' wedding dress on full display with kilt-clad newlywed Steve

Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie dug through the family photo album and shared a sweet picture of her parents looking so in love on their wedding day.

The post was to mark their 25th wedding anniversary back in 2017, and it showed the newlywed Scottish TV presenter and the cameraman grinning from ear to ear as they exited their "tiny" ceremony at Mains Castle in Dundee on 5 September 1992.

The close-up offered fans a more detailed look at Lorraine's wedding dress, which featured a small V-neck, an embroidered bodice, puff sleeves adorned with bows and a full skirt – a silhouette reminiscent of King Charles' first wife Princess Diana's David and Elizabeth Emanuel gown that she iconically wore in 1981.

Lorraine accessorised with a pearl necklace, drop earrings and a floral headband, but her wide smile at the time was reportedly hiding her true feelings about her "ghastly" gown, which she picked up in the sale.

© Karwai Tang Rosie shared the rare wedding photo on Lorraine and Steve's 25th annivesary

After describing her husband's kilt as "fabulous", she said at the launch of BBC's Wedding Day Winners: "All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional. My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it."

Instead of going to dress fittings at different boutiques to find her dream gown, Lorraine admitted she stumbled across her dress and made the "mistake" of falling for the bargain.

© Clive Limpkin/Daily Mail/Shutterstock The former TV-am star admitted she regretted her puff-sleeve wedding dress

"I remember going to a wedding fair with my best friend and I'm not kidding you, I tried on one in the sale and thought, 'It fits, it's cheap and it's nice' - and I bought it there and then. Big mistake," she told Woman and Home.

The couple welcomed their daughter Rosie in 1994, and Lorraine later opened up about suffering a miscarriage in 2000. However, she is now embracing her new role as a grandmother as Rosie prepares to welcome her first child.

© Instagram Lorraine has shared her delight over he daughter Rosie's pregnancy

She told HELLO! she "really wanted" to become a grandparent one day, but, she said: "I never wanted to put Rosie under any pressure."

After finding out her daughter's exciting news, she excitedly added: "My married name is Smith so I'll be known as Granny Smith, like the apple!"

She said Steve is also "thrilled to bits," but he tends to remain out of the spotlight. Despite keeping a low profile, Lorraine has taken every opportunity to shower him with praise.

Speaking of the secret to her long-lasting marriage, she wrote in her book Shine: "He’s at the heart of it. I’ve just been very, very lucky to find somebody that gets me, puts up with me.

"And he makes me laugh, he’s a good man, he does more than his share. We are a proper partnership which is totally equal – except he takes the bins out.

"I couldn’t do what I do without him. He was such a great hands-on dad to Rosie when I was away working for those 13 years, commuting from our home in Scotland to London to do the show," she gushed before the pair relocated.

